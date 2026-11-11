A TikTok creator shared her bad Hinge date experience, posting a video about an awful date with a man who said he was looking for a "life partner." The video was posted by @sara_dipasquale_ on Sept. 11 and garnered more than 120,000 views and 6,000 likes.

The TikTok creator began by explaining that the two went on a first date and immediately connected. The man was looking for something long-term, which the creator described as a "green flag." However, she later said his statements and actions did not align, as he took a long time to reply to her messages.

The creator described their first date as romantic, adding that the two even kissed. However, she had some reservations, as she sometimes thought the man might be love bombing her. Despite those concerns, she shared her Instagram account with him, and they planned another date for Wednesday.

The TikTok creator then texted the man on Sunday to ask about their Wednesday date. However, this was where the story took a turn: The man went off the grid until Thursday, prompting her to believe she had been ghosted. She removed the man's Instagram account and phone number, but, to her surprise, he texted her on Friday, saying he had had a bad week.

Despite being disappointed, the TikTok creator gave the man another chance, only for the same behavior to repeat. The man continued to disappear for days before trying to reconnect by making spontaneous plans.

The TikTok user said this did not align with the man's stated intention of finding a long-term partner. She eventually left his message on delivered and refused to respond after several disappointing interactions. "He should rethink his discription on Hinge because buddy I don't know what life partner is gonna put up with this c***," the TikTok user said as she ended the video.

The comment section featured mixed reactions. While some users criticized the man, others questioned the creator's choices. "So kissing comes before Instagram follow?" one user questioned. "I’m a married millennial who dates my husband in high school, so I’m just trying to catch up."

Another added, "He has a list of women. Unfortunately, I hate to admit it however, I was guilty of that behaviour myself long time ago. You choose based on priorities. It’s like juggling hot potatoes."

A third user added, "Everyone saying he’s married, possibly but I think you are underestimating how many single men are like this."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @sara_dipasquale_, which are based solely on her personal account of the events shared in her video.