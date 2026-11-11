A Reddit user's account of a nine-year relationship has sparked discussion after she said her boyfriend wasted years of her life and that she may now have difficulty having children. u/Middle-Neat1505 made a post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries titled "My boyfriend ruined my chance at kids." The post was shared on Nov. 11 and had more than 300 upvotes and 300 comments at the time of writing.

The user included an image of a pizza alongside a rant about her boyfriend, who works as a teacher, and how he had wasted nine years of her life. The poster's age is unclear. However, she said the relationship began when the two met in "first year of uni."

"The first few months were great. He was sweet, thoughtful, and very polite. He was also very conservative and religious. But his friends were the opposite. They would drink, smoke, have s** etc," the Reddit user wrote. "The first red flag was when I found out he would complain about me to his friends."

She went on to reveal that her boyfriend became distant and avoided intimacy, citing his inexperience in relationships as a reason. "He stopped planning dates. I tried breaking up with him but each time he would beg for forgiveness and that he would learn," she added.

The poster also described how her father passed away during the relationship. She said her boyfriend started "smoking weed" around that time and did not support her when she needed him most. He later justified his behavior by saying that he took her "father's death harder than she did."

The poster then revealed that her boyfriend had cheated on her. She said she found out from the woman he had slept with, who messaged her asking her to repay the $50 her boyfriend allegedly owed her for weed.

"Anyways…long story short, 9 years of this and my period has stopped. I got diagnosed with PCOS, I got my fibroids removed this year and the surgeon told me it would be really hard for me to have kids. Oh, and I’m still a virgin with the same 'bf,'" the user wrote as she ended the post.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for the poster but also questioned why she had not left the relationship. "I was married to a terrible guy for 20 years. Don't be me! But here's the thing--I used to blame him for so much stuff, and he really was terrible," a user commented. "But the person who truly ruined my life was me, for staying with him. Don't stay with this guy. Don't ruin your own life."

Other commenters reassured the woman that having PCOS does not necessarily mean she cannot have children. "PCOS can be managed. It makes it difficult, not impossible, to have kids. Many women with PCOS do go on to conceive naturally, but usually accidentally and/or unexpectedly," one person wrote.

However, some commenters criticized the woman for staying in the relationship. "Time to leave and quit blaming him for his actions. You keep choosing this over and over, so at this point this is on you," another user replied. "Leave and find someone else. Or don't, but I guarantee you'll be happier alone than with this dude."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post. The details above reflect only the account shared by u/Middle-Neat1505 on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.