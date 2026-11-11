Woman Shares Awkward Dinner Incident With Love Is Blind Winner John Shannon. People Are Taking Sides

A TikTok user named @ashleymaclea gained attention online after revealing that she is the sister-in-law of Love Is Blind Season 11 (Boston) winner Sarah Williams. MacLea posted a video on Nov. 10, sharing an anecdote about John Shannon, who won the show alongside Williams.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon were the winning couple on Love Is Blind Season 11 (Boston), making them the only couple to get married at the end of the season. However, the two later divorced. The TikTok creator declined to share details about the former couple's current status.

She went on to describe an incident that "perfectly summed up [her] relationship with John." MacLea said she once joined the former couple, her friends and her husband for dinner. The group had gathered to celebrate Sarah Williams' first "big girl job."

She said that by the end of the dinner, the Love Is Blind couple and the TikTok creator and her husband had ordered most of the food on the table. This prompted MacLea to ask her husband and John to split the bill between them.

However, this led to some banter between the former Love Is Blind winner and the TikTok creator. MacLea said John refused to put the entire amount on his card, prompting her to say, " Oh, John said he would put it all on his card, guys."

John then replied, "Oh, so you want me to slam your head into the ground?" The TikTok creator said her husband quickly de-escalated the situation by offering to put the entire amount on his card.

The video has since garnered more than 1 million views and over 2,000 comments, with viewers sharing their reactions to the incident. "Why didn’t your husband stand up for you, girl?" one user wrote, while another called John a "psychopath."

"It irritates me to no end how even after all of that Sarah and her family were still trying to be protective of his feelings and not dragging him," a third user added, referring to the events on Love Is Blind.

Another user chimed in, writing, "John’s a dummy bc if you put it all on your card and then everyone Venmo’s you to pay it off, you basically get free credit card rewards." Another user criticized the TikTok creator's husband, writing, "Yeah… my husband would have put his head into the granite."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by the TikTok creator.