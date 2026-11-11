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Two Women Allegedly Discover Their Boss Had Been Dating Them Both After Being Placed on Performance Plans

7:35 AM CST on November 11, 2026

Two women at a work place discovered the dating and hiring scam run by the boss and the HR

Two women at a work place discovered the dating and hiring scam run by the boss and the HR

|Representative Images by Pexels/ Ron Lach/ Yaroslav Shuraev

In a video posted on Feb. 4, TikToker @nicolettelanger shared what she considers the most insane story ever. OP talks about her best friend Susie and what she says happened with her love life . 

OP tells how Susie started a job at a downtown startup and soon began a romantic relationship with her boss, whom the poster calls “Andrew.” The names are pseudonyms, the company is not identified, and the account is secondhand and unverified.

According to the poster, six months into the job, Susie and Andrew were in a relationship and taking trips together, including to Miami and New York. Then the company’s human resources department called Susie.

The representative told Susie, the poster said, that the company loved her work and energy, and that she was a perfect fit. But there were concerns about her performance, and she was being placed on a performance review plan.

Susie was confused, the poster said, because Andrew was her only reporting manager. She did not understand why he would raise a complaint about her.

She told a coworker, “Melissa,” what had happened. According to the poster, Melissa is also confused about Susie’s account but for some other reason. Melissa told Susie that she had also been in a relationship with Andrew for six months and had received the same call from HR.

The poster said the two women then noticed they both have blond hair and blue eyes. After comparing notes, the poster said, they came to believe Andrew had spent the last four years hiring women who look like them, starting relationships with them and later getting them fired.

By the end of the video, the poster said, the two women were considering ways to respond to Andrew and trying to determine whether the HR department was involved.

Several commenters raised questions about the company.

One viewer asked why no one at the company’s corporate level noticed the “insane” turnover rate. Another said HR “has to” know. A third asked how the alleged hiring pattern went unnoticed.

One commenter wrote that the HR manager was involved, asking why the manager would not question Andrew’s inability to hire high performers.

Many companies have policies addressing romantic relationships between managers and their direct reports.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details of this story or the identity of the commenters on the video.

Divya Verma

Divya is an avid reader, writer, and book collector with six years of experience covering politics, entertainment, crime, human interest, and celebrity news. When not working, she enjoys reading political editorials and thrillers, as well as exploring the internet for interesting stories to discover and share.

 

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