A user by the name of u/freesmoke884 posted a lengthy rant on r/GirlDinnerDiaries, expressing her frustration about her husband joining the Army while she is 17 weeks pregnant. The post, shared on Nov. 11, has garnered more than 500 comments and more than 700 upvotes as of writing.

The user's post included an image of a dish. "Some TikTok receipe [sic] I tried. I think it was a creamy herb salmon or some s***. Idk! I’m pissed off," the caption read as the user began her rant. She went on to reveal that her husband is 42 and that the cutoff age for joining the Army is 43, which made her think he was rushing.

A similar situation arose during the couple's last pregnancy, when her husband was overseas and didn't come home until the child turned 4. The original poster said she understood her husband's perspective and knew he wanted the best for his children. However, she also described her husband as a "gaslighter" who would blame her for not being able to provide for the family later if he were to miss out on this opportunity.

"Now I’m thinking of a divorce because I don’t understand why you’d want to leave me at my most vulnerable moment to join the f****** army of all things," the original poster wrote, ending her rant by saying she planned to call a divorce lawyer by Friday.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for the original poster and supported her decision to consider divorce. Some also suggested that "the marriage is already over." "This happened to a friend of mine, and quite honestly, it ended up being the tip of the iceberg," one user wrote. "I hope it's a different situation for you. Be careful. Don't let him convince you to move away from your support system."

The original poster replied to the comment, writing, "I have a thriving business in my city. So leaving is not an option for me. He brought a recruiter to my office today to try to talk me into it. I asked the recruiter how much do they make in a year and the recruiter showed me 38,000 I told him this is less than minimum wage. You want to leave me for less than minimum wage?"

Another user added, "Sorry to hear, girl. He is a 42-year-old man-child. I don’t blame you for wanting to divorce him." A third commenter added, "He’s trying to run away, but he doesn’t want to lose the appearance of having his life together, nor does he want to lose YOUR financial wellbeing because he clearly isn’t bringing much to the table. Leave him. So happy you have a prenup!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the post. The account above reflects only what u/freesmoke884 shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.