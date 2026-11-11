Kels, who goes by @kelsgordon on TikTok, reads Reddit storytimes to her audience. She shared a story about someone who had an uncomfortable run-in with her sister-in-law, which ended up affecting her relationship with her husband's entire family. It all started because she wasn't happy that her sister-in-law planned her wedding during the woman's honeymoon. The video has 12.9 million views and 7,023 comments.

The woman in the story always got a strange feeling from her sister-in-law. It seemed like she was oddly obsessed with her brother. OP offered to set her up on a date with a friend of hers, and when she asked what she was looking for, her sister-in-law said someone just like her brother. OP thought that was a bit weird, but she let it go.

When the family went on a trip shortly after the wedding, her sister-in-law brought a man along with her. Not long after OP got married, her sister-in-law announced that she was engaged to the man. Not only was the relationship moving fast, but the wedding was just around the corner.

While this should have been an exciting moment for the family, OP did the math. The wedding was happening at the same time as her honeymoon. She was more excited about this trip than she was about the wedding. They had already pushed the trip back to save up for it and had invested a lot of money in plane tickets and hotels.

Her sister-in-law expected her to move the honeymoon so her brother could make it to her wedding. The truth was, it was completely impossible to cancel or change the dates. The flights were already booked and expensive, and they just couldn't make it work.

The sister-in-law suggested that her husband miss the start of the honeymoon to attend her nuptials, but OP wasn't going for it. This started drama in the family.

Her Sister-in-Law's Wedding Plans Sparked a Family Dispute Over the Honeymoon

Commenters couldn't believe the drama and her sister-in-law's behavior. One commenter pointed out that the wedding was small and was going to take place at home, asking why the honeymoon should be canceled. They wrote, "Her wedding is in a backyard. She can move her date. You have actual plans."

Many people believed the husband was the root of the problem. Why wouldn't he stand up for his wife? One commenter thought she should ditch her husband altogether: "So she should file for divorce and go on the honeymoon with her best friend."

One commenter was on the sister-in-law's side: "I think it's OK for you not to go but at the end of the day your husband is his sister and it's probably very important for him to see this amazing thing that'll probably only happen once in her life so I think you don't have to go, but I think it would be best if he went."

Many people saw both sides of the story, but most were on OP's side.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit story, which was read by Kels on her official TikTok account, @kelsgordon.