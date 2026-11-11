A TikTok user known as @floofydoofyy posted a video depicting a surreal situation in which a woman leaves her phone number for a bartender, only for him to actually call her. The video, posted on May 18, has gained more than 60,000 likes. A second part of the video reveals more details about the scenario.

The TikTok creator has posted several other videos in the POV format, placing herself in different situations and portraying different characters. In this video, the title reads, "POV: woman tries to file a complaint at a restaurant."

The video begins with a woman being greeted by another woman, who plays the restaurant manager. However, before the greeting is over, the customer interrupts her and says she wants to file a complaint.

The customer explains that the night before, she had left her number for the bartender, who "actually ended up calling [her]." The manager is surprised by the complaint and asks why the woman is complaining when she was the one who left her number.

The customer responds that she left the number as a joke as part of a game she was playing with her friends. When asked for the bartender's name, the woman pretends not to know it, referring to him as Jordan and saying he's "super tall."

The manager reveals that Jordan does, in fact, get hit on by customers. The woman refuses to back down and asks whether the restaurant has a policy prohibiting employees from having relationships with customers.

The manager explains that the restaurant has no such policy. She also points out that the woman could have left a fake number if it had been a joke, but instead chose to leave her real one. The customer continues to press the issue, describing the interaction as "harassment."

The manager then calls her superior, while the customer threatens her, saying she needs to address the situation quickly because her husband is waiting in the car and is very angry. The video ends with the woman saying, "My husband's in the car, and you don't want him to come in here."

The video prompted users to share humorous reactions to the imaginary situation. "oh no, my steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery," one user wrote. Another added, "If it was a joke she should’ve put a dif number or wrong number lol."

Other users offered more serious opinions about the scenario. "Joke or not…YOU the customer chose to take up this dare/joke that’s on you NOT the establishment," one user wrote. Another chimed in, "Adults playing truth or dare is always bizarre. Maybe intimate ones with your partner cause that's personal and private, but in public? With other people in the background? bizarre."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @floofydoofyy, which are based solely on her personal account of the events shared in her video.