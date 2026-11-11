Redditor Wonders if She’s Too Old to Have Fun in Her 30s

A woman posted to the Reddit sub r/GirlDinnerDiaries about the changes she’s experienced in life. Now that she’s in her 30s and divorced from the man she married young, she’s getting out and doing things that some people might consider her too old for. In her post, she shares her side of the story. She never got to experience these things in her 20s, so why can’t she do them now? The post has 7,900 upvotes and 816 comments.

She starts the post by giving some background. She had her first child when she was 22 and got married at 24. She explained, “I spent my 20s the way most people spend their 30s or 40s. And it was hard. I was busy raising babies and being pregnant while all my friends were out dating and partying and having fun. It was hard to meet friends. Nobody my age was a mom. I don't regret it. I love my kids. I did kind of mourn my youth though. I figured I would never get to have those experiences and came to peace with it.”

That all changed when she got divorced at 29. Now, she’s in her 30s, living like she might have in her 20s, and can’t stand that people think she’s too old to enjoy her life.

“I have finally made friends. Awesome friends. I go out and drink and dance and party. I am dating around and having casual relationships. Something I NEVER thought I would experience. I stumbled home (Ubered, of course) from the bars this weekend with my friends and just felt happy I am getting to have an experience I never thought I would get.”

She added that she’s a great mom and that these outings only happen when her ex has the children. Sometimes she worries she’s too old, but overall, she’s loving this sense of freedom.

Redditors Reassure the Divorced Mom That She’s Never Too Old to Have Fun

Redditors filled the comments with support. “Ladies, know this: YOU ARE NEVER TOO OLD TO HAVE FUN. Or fall in love, or chase your dreams, or feel beautiful, or whatever,” one user wrote. “Please stop believing the propaganda. You don't suddenly stop being a human being when you hit some certain age.”

One woman nearly twice her age shared her experience of letting go of what others think. “Girl, I’m 60 and still pretty cute and having the time of my life! I’m dating and living by a river and having so many good female friendships. I’m having a ball!”

Someone else cheered her on by sharing their own story. “I had my first kiddo at 18 and got divorced at 49. Let me tell you, I have been an absolute menace on these streets for 3 years now and give exactly zero f---s. Enjoy your life in whatever manner you choose because you only get this one!”

Commenters reassured her that she was never too old to enjoy her life. It was a wholesome comment section filled with women supporting women.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.