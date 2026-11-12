A post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Nov. 11, 2026, describes a wife's resentment after her husband quit his $140,000-a-year job. The post had drawn 826 upvotes and 320 comments at the time of publication.

The 36-year-old woman said her 38-year-old husband resigned without notice about three months earlier. Following an acquisition, his technology company's team shrank from six employees to three and eventually to just him. He left the company because of exhaustion and stress, including frequent panic attacks.

The couple had been married for six years and together for nine. Although she understood his decision, she said their savings were now covering expenses while he searched for work. “He has been applying to everything he can find,” she wrote. He had applied for seasonal retail positions and had even begun leaving his degrees off applications to improve his chances.

Her earnings were about half his previous salary, and they lived in an expensive area. They were also paying off bills from surgery that her insurer had refused to cover. “At this rate, we’ll be in a hole by February,” the woman warned. She wanted to move to a cheaper apartment outside the city and cut expenses on subscriptions, restaurant meals and Christmas gifts.

The Redditor also wanted him to cancel his coworking space membership and help look for a one-bedroom apartment. She suggested that they make birthday dinner at home, perhaps preparing pasta instead of going to their favorite steakhouse. “I feel myself growing resentful of his attitude,” she wrote. She said he interpreted financial discussions as criticism of his decision to resign rather than as necessary planning.

The woman grew up with a single mother who supported four children by working multiple jobs. She said she could tolerate living on less but wanted her husband to participate in difficult financial decisions. A promising interview gave her hope, although she still expected to have an uncomfortable conversation with him about their finances. The couple had both been broke students when they met and later married. She also said he had supported her during her recovery from an eating disorder and that she wanted to vent, not get divorced.

One commenter suggested separating the budget discussion from blame. “I think your attitude about all this is very pragmatic and it's likely what's keeping you guys afloat in the first place,” the commenter wrote. They proposed acknowledging his feelings while asking him to participate in financial planning. “None of this is an indictment of you. We need to have a practical conversation about next steps with our money and as my partner, you need to participate in it,” they added.

r/GirlDinnerDiaries

Another reply urged her to address the shame she described. “It's running the show,” the commenter argued, while emphasizing that he needed to manage his emotions. “I think maybe you need to say it plainly (if you haven't already?)” they added.

A commenter challenged the husband's resistance to reducing expenses. “He needs to accept cutbacks in your lifestyle,” the commenter replied. “Refusing to downsize or have anything to do with the finances is being financially reckless.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the woman's account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. Her identity, her husband's identity, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.