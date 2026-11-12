A TikTok user expressed her frustration about working at a preschool in a six-minute video that garnered more than 120,000 views. The video, shared by @h8.k8 on Aug. 22, also drew more than 300 comments from users offering their takes on the situation.

The TikTok user has almost 600,000 followers and often shares videos about her experiences working at a preschool and working out. She began the video by complaining about a co-worker whose child was in her class.

She recalled an instance when a group of children needed to use the bathroom, leaving her co-worker's child behind. The TikTok creator explained that when some children wanted to use the bathroom and others did not, the latter would stay behind with another teacher while she took the children who needed to go.

During one such instance, her co-worker's child was left behind. However, instead of addressing the situation with the TikTok creator, the co-worker chose to complain to their boss. The creator expressed her frustration, revealing that she later confronted her co-worker about going behind her back to complain to their boss.

The co-worker also reportedly approached other teachers and complained that the TikTok creator had left her child behind. The creator continued her story, explaining that when she confronted her co-worker about the situation, the latter apologized and tried to explain her actions.

"She responded, and she said, 'Oh my gosh, no, I'm so sorry; that's not how I meant it at all. I just wanted our boss to check the cameras because I just wanted our boss to check the cameras before I complained about anything.'"

The TikTok user went on to criticize her co-worker's job performance. She claimed that the co-worker struggled to handle a child who often had seizures and complained about other teachers instead of working on improving her own performance.

Several users expressed support for the TikTok creator. One person wrote, "I quit my preschool teacher job about two weeks ago, best decision of my life, I swear to god."

Another added, "I do the opposite. I see my son at the school I work at, and I run! I refuse to be the parent that makes his teacher's life harder because he cries when he sees me, because he would rather be with me than in class."

One user shared an unusual experience, revealing that a parent had once reported them to the police. "I had a mom legit report me to STATE and the police, accusing me of hitting him," the user wrote. "She didn’t know our daycare had cameras that recorded 24/7, and when the police and state went through 3 days' worth of footage, they were like, 'it’s obvious she didn’t hit him.' The lady ended up quitting because my other coworkers were in shocked she reported me because I was the most 'sweetest teacher.' It was so insane."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the user's account shared on her official TikTok account, @h8.k8.