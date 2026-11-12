Woman Gets Emotional Over Ex’s Co-Parenting Demands After Alleged Affair

A TikTok user known as @lolargeincharge shared a video in which she became emotional while discussing co-parenting difficulties with her ex-partner, whom she accused of prioritizing his current partner. The woman also alleged that her ex-partner had disrespected her and had an affair while they were together. The video, posted on Aug. 8, had garnered 956,300 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by describing her ex-partner as mean and disrespectful. She recalled an incident when they had to pick up their children. However, she said the man told her he would first pick up the woman he had allegedly had an affair with, then pick up the TikTok creator because his current partner wanted to meet her before the children's birthday party.



The creator said she did not want to meet her ex-partner's current partner and did not think the woman should be attending the party. “You guys do whatever you want over there. Like, you and your morals and your values and all the things that you guys have going on for each other, you do that over there. And if that involves my kids, just be good to my children. That's all, okay? That's all.”

The woman added that her children needed a happy mother, which was something she had been working hard to provide. She said she had left her ex-partner so she could regulate her nervous system and create a happier environment for her children, rather than living in a constant state of fight or flight. “And I've been doing so good, but there's, like, certain days where I'm just like, why? Like, first off, my kids don't have their family because of your choices. I and them, you know, we have to reap the consequences.”

The creator said many women approached her to tell her that her content had helped them and that they were healing through her experiences. However, she alleged that her ex-partner had threatened to take down her TikTok account and told her she would lose her children if she did not comply. “Honestly, I've, like, not seen him trigger me in a really long time. Because it makes me feel, like, not weak because I'm human.”

The TikTok creator said she was learning to love herself by starting a new life and focusing on new things. However, she said she was not willing to accept disrespect from her ex-partner while he demanded respect from her. She also clarified that she had generally avoided making specific public statements about him until then. “The only thing that I, like, have talked about that maybe where you know, people can put the things together would be the affair. But you know what? They're in public places together, so I'm not really doing that. You did that yourself. And I've never said their names or anything else.”

She concluded by saying she had not publicly shared details of everything her ex-partner had put her through. “You lived the story. I'm just telling it. And I'm really not telling it in detail. I'm just trying to help other women heal while I'm healing.”

One commenter wrote, “A house built on another woman's tears will never prosper. Sending you hugs.” Another commenter wrote, “Girl you are such a bigger woman than most! kudos to you for dealing with this as graceful as you are! but at the same time he is DEFINITELY crossing some HUGE lines and boundaries! Keep being an AMAZING mom and moving forward! YOU GOT THIS!!”

A third user wrote, “He cheated on YOU??? Girl if you got cheated on then there’s not much hope for the rest of us. You’re beautiful!!!! Get out there and find somebody BETTER!”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @lolargeincharge’s account as shared on TikTok.