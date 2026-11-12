A post shared to r/office on Nov. 5, 2026, questions whether employees should spend a Saturday at a company holiday party after a full workweek. The post drew 79 upvotes and 144 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said coworkers were excited about the upcoming celebration, but they did not share that enthusiasm. They objected to giving up part of their weekend after already spending more than 40 hours a week at work.

“I already spend 40+ hrs at this job a week and now they want my Sat too,” the employee wrote. They asked others for their thoughts about workplace holiday parties and happy hours.

One employee enjoyed the refreshments but felt constrained around colleagues. “I attend the office holiday party out of obligation,” the commenter wrote. They enjoyed the food, drinks, decorations and coworkers they considered friends. “[...] I am also aware that I need to be on my best behavior. I feel like I can't be myself at an office holiday party.”

For another commenter whose employer hosted celebrations onsite, the schedule made attendance manageable. “Mine is held at my workplace,” the employee explained, describing a large event venue there. The gathering started at 4 p.m. on a workday.

“Decent food, a couple drinks, and either on your way home by 7pm,” they wrote. They added that they had the option to continue elsewhere with colleagues rather than being forced to make the gathering their only plan for the evening. “It is important to mention I like the people I work with, though, if I didn't, I'd probably feel like you do,” the commenter added.

A woman contrasted her own office gathering with celebrations hosted by her husband's employers. “Depends,” the commenter replied. “My husband’s workplaces have had great holiday parties.” Those events included open bars at five-star hotels, along with transportation and accommodations. “I’m public sector so my last office party was a potluck at the office so I really didn’t want to go lol,” she wrote.

Comments on office parties r/office

Another workplace's daytime celebrations and shortened schedule suited one employee. “So I love the company I'm currently at,” the commenter wrote. Their employer catered celebrations at the office, beginning at 11 a.m. on Fridays or the day before a holiday. “[...] everyone goes home between 2 and 3,” the employee explained.

The arrangement left evenings and weekends free rather than requiring additional time outside their usual working schedule. “No commitment outside the work day/work week, plus a little ‘early release’ and yes, we do sometimes have light adult beverages during those events,” the commenter added. “It's great and no one feels put out, plus we really enjoy being around one another”.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts described in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's and commenters' accounts as shared on r/office. Their identities, employers, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.