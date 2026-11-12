Woman Says Her In-Laws Turned Her Pregnancy Into A Family Project. The Internet Is Taking Her Side

A Reddit post shared to r/AITAH has sparked discussion after a 35-year-old immigrant woman described how her pregnancy had become a topic of public discussion, alleging that her in-laws had crossed personal boundaries and shamed her.

The post was shared by u/CaterpillarDizzy3014 on r/AITAH on Nov. 11. The subreddit stands for “Am I the A**hole?” and allows users to describe situations and ask whether they were wrong for their actions or feelings. The user began her story by describing herself as a “hyperindependent Type A immigrant” who had never been a fan of people interfering in her life.

She revealed that she had recently lost her job, which had left her feeling "debilitated." Tensions reportedly escalated during her and her husband's first wedding anniversary celebration, when she said her in-laws crossed a line.

"My reproductive timeline has become a community project and our intimacy and family planning has become a matter of public discussion," the user wrote. "It's deeply disturbing to me that the male members of the family feel most comfortable pushing their interest in my pregnancy." She also said female relatives encouraged their 11-year-old children to further their "baby agenda," which she described as "deeply unhinged."

However, she said the breaking point involved her sister-in-law's boyfriend, whom she referred to as John. She alleged that John crossed a boundary by criticizing her for "setting big standards for an anniversary present."

The man was referring to a gold piece of jewelry that the user's husband had gifted her. "John even joked that my husband should give me a 'string ring' next to balance it out, essentially implying I don't deserve to be pampered. John has also been making inappropriate pregnancy comments since before my husband and I were even engaged," the user added.

The user also said she felt uncomfortable when her sister-in-law offered her a job at her company, as she believed such "favors" often came with strings attached.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for the original poster (OP), saying she was justified in feeling upset about the incident. However, some users also pointed out that offering someone a job is not inherently inappropriate. The OP responded that she was earning passive income and was not interested in accepting favors from people who looked down on her.

Another user criticized the sister-in-law, writing, "Hahahaha. I would so be calling out the hypocrisy on the fact that SIL and her BF aren't married yet or having babies. And until they get to that point in their lives, they can't comment on your life."

A third user suggested that the OP should at least communicate that she felt uncomfortable with the comments. "NTA but have the confidence to tell them their comments are inappropriate and decline the help politely," a user commented. "Personally, I dont even tell anyone I think is rude about a job loss at all. You should 'gray rock' these family members as well."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITAH.