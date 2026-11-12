A TikTok user, @killuaxpilgrim, shared a video discussing an awkward situation people may face at work: being unable to escape a conversation with someone who does not seem to care whether the other person responds. The video, shared on Feb. 1, had drawn 97,000 views and 801 comments as of publication.

The man started the video by describing this as one of the worst situations someone could face at work: dealing with a person who does not care whether they are getting a response. The person would not even mind having a one-sided conversation and would continue talking without giving it a second thought. The creator said these people do not seem to realize that the person they are talking to is not responding because they do not want to continue the conversation.

“I think that's one of the worst things ever, because it genuinely feels like an unskippable cutscene,” said the creator. He further added that it would be difficult to lose his temper because he was at work. He could not be completely honest with the person because he did not want to make the situation awkward.

The TikTok creator added that the experience felt like being held at work and described it as one of the worst situations. “Besides, for being an unskippable cutscene, someone who just does not have social nuance skills at work. It sucks. So I think this is the worst,” the creator concluded. The text on the video read, “Meeting someone at work that doesn’t have social awareness and keeps talking to you even tho you’re not giving them responses feels like being in a irl unskippable cutscene.”

One commenter wrote, “One day she said, ' You're not listening to me” and I said “correct” and she hasn’t done it since.” Another wrote, “It’s skippable, just say you don’t wanna talk or walk away.”

A third user wrote, “I literally fell asleep one time, jolted back awake and sis never broke eye contact and was STILL talking, there’s a selfishness involved in that.” A fourth user wrote, “I have a coworker that does this to me every day omg. The other day I finally was just like yeah bro, not today..”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @killuaxpilgrim’s account as shared on TikTok.





