Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

Man Says Dealing With a Co-Worker Who Won’t Stop Talking Is One of the Worst Workplace Experiences

10:44 AM CST on November 12, 2026

TikTok creator calls out coworkers who keep talking despite getting no response.

TikTok creator calls out coworkers who keep talking despite getting no response.

|Images via @killuaxpilgrim/TikTok | Jack Sparrow/Pexels

A TikTok user, @killuaxpilgrim, shared a video discussing an awkward situation people may face at work: being unable to escape a conversation with someone who does not seem to care whether the other person responds. The video, shared on Feb. 1, had drawn 97,000 views and 801 comments as of publication.

The man started the video by describing this as one of the worst situations someone could face at work: dealing with a person who does not care whether they are getting a response. The person would not even mind having a one-sided conversation and would continue talking without giving it a second thought. The creator said these people do not seem to realize that the person they are talking to is not responding because they do not want to continue the conversation.

“I think that's one of the worst things ever, because it genuinely feels like an unskippable cutscene,” said the creator. He further added that it would be difficult to lose his temper because he was at work. He could not be completely honest with the person because he did not want to make the situation awkward.

The TikTok creator added that the experience felt like being held at work and described it as one of the worst situations. “Besides, for being an unskippable cutscene, someone who just does not have social nuance skills at work. It sucks. So I think this is the worst,” the creator concluded. The text on the video read, “Meeting someone at work that doesn’t have social awareness and keeps talking to you even tho you’re not giving them responses feels like being in a irl unskippable cutscene.”

One commenter wrote, “One day she said, ' You're not listening to me” and I said “correct” and she hasn’t done it since.” Another wrote, “It’s skippable, just say you don’t wanna talk or walk away.”

A third user wrote, “I literally fell asleep one time, jolted back awake and sis never broke eye contact and was STILL talking, there’s a selfishness involved in that.” A fourth user wrote, “I have a coworker that does this to me every day omg. The other day I finally was just like yeah bro, not today..”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @killuaxpilgrim’s account as shared on TikTok.


Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

“We Definitely Were Not Allowed to Wear Gloves”: TikTok Creator Says They Contracted Scabies While Working at Lush

November 12, 2026
Culture

TikToker Recalls Creative Childhood Punishments, From Colorless Rooms to Dictionary Writing

November 12, 2026
Trending

Woman Says Her In-Laws Turned Her Pregnancy Into A Family Project. The Internet Is Taking Her Side

November 12, 2026
Culture

Men Share Their Non-Negotiables in Relationships, From Smoking to Having Kids

November 12, 2026
Culture

Employee Questions Saturday Office Holiday Party After Working More Than 40 Hours a Week

November 12, 2026
Trending

Preschool Teacher Says Co-Worker Went Behind Her Back To Complain To Their Boss. TikTok Is Taking Sides

November 12, 2026