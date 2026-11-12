TikTok user @chronicallygirl has previously spoken about a foreign exchange student who lived with her and her family and whom she described as "evil." She recently posted another video sharing more of what happened with the student, whom she calls Jenny. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 509,600 views and 603 comments.

@chronicallygirl, whose name is Scarlet, begins the video by explaining that people have asked her to share more stories, so she decided to tell them. Jenny was a foreign exchange student from South Korea. Although Scarlet describes Jenny as evil, she acknowledges that the word might not be entirely accurate.

"Maybe she was curious about the psychological effects of emotional and physical torture. Maybe she was really quick to adapt, and the environment that she needed to adapt to was one of emotional, psychological, physical warfare against me," she says.

Scarlet goes on to explain that Jenny seemed to enjoy the fact that Scarlet's mother hated her and wanted to be involved in the situation. According to Scarlet, her mother would weaponize psychological abuse, telling her things like nobody would ever love her. She would also get rid of things Scarlet liked while she was at school.

Her mother would also get rid of their pets. Scarlet says they had several different pets growing up, and she would often worry that she would come home from school to find them gone.

Scarlet explains that her mother already had her younger brother helping with the ongoing abuse. With Jenny joining in, her mother had another person on her side.

"Jenny was the same age as me. Jenny did not have to be my mom's sidekick in my abuse, but she absolutely was, because when things started to go missing from my room, they would end up on Jenny," Scarlet says.

"She was profiting off of things that she was able to stir and put together, because already, without Jenny even actively being a part of anything, when my mom was abusing me, and I would go running to Jenny, that didn't serve her at all. After my mom's explosion would end, Jenny would go to my mother and be like, sorry, Auntie, that Scarlett's so bad. I would never talk to you like that. She's so awful, and you're such a good Mom!" Scarlet continues.

Jenny also allegedly used Scarlet's mother's treatment of her to her advantage. Scarlet says Jenny would compliment belongings of hers that she liked, only for her mother to take those things away and give them to Jenny.

Viewers Share Similar Experiences After Hearing Scarlet's Childhood Stories

"See now I need to know on a psychological level, what causes a mother to behave this way toward their own child???" one user questioned.

Others shared similar experiences, particularly involving pets. Some users also hoped Scarlet was no longer in contact with her mother, which she confirmed was the case.

"I'll never understand how a mother could hate what they created," another user commented.

"It is a miracle that you didn't shut yourself off from loving anyone or anything for fear of losing them," another wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @chronicallygirl, which are based solely on her account of her childhood experiences shared in the video.