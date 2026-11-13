A TikTok creator’s story about taking revenge on her best friend after she started dating her crush has sparked discussion on the platform. In a video posted on November 12, @cxtenn recounts how her best friend began dating the person she had a crush on.

The video has since garnered 289,000 views, more than 40,000 likes and 428 comments. The TikTok creator begins by explaining that she had a crush on someone she calls Apple to protect his identity. She regularly talked about him with Jessica (a pseudonym), her best friend.

Jessica often encouraged her to talk to Apple. However, the creator later discovered that her best friend had started dating him. She would often see the new couple getting intimate in the hallway, prompting her to seek revenge.

The creator said she fabricated screenshots of text messages to make it appear that Jessica was cheating on Apple, then circulated them among their social circles. When she arrived at school the next day, she pretended to be surprised when her classmates told her that Jessica was cheating on Apple.

The plan eventually led to the creator and Apple dating. The revenge story came full circle when Jessica confronted the creator for "dating her ex," seemingly overlooking the fact that she had broken her friend's trust first.

However, the story didn't end there. The creator revealed that she and Apple eventually broke up, and Apple got back together with Jessica. That relationship lasted only two days before he left her for another woman.

The story prompted viewers to share their opinions, with some asking whether @cxtenn was still friends with Jessica.

"And ppl wonder why I never tell anyone who I like....," one user wrote. Another added, "Ain’t no way she chose a man over u literally u such a vibe." Several viewers said they had experienced similar situations, while others debated whether the creator's revenge was justified.

Another viewer pointed out that the post's caption read, "not my story," raising questions about whether the events had happened to the creator. However, the creator did not respond to those comments or clarify whether the story was her own.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @cxtenn, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.