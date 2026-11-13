TikToker Says Slip of the Tongue to Coworker Is ‘Eating Me Alive,’ Asks Viewers for Their Own Blunders

A TikTok posted by creator @lindsaygabs on November 13, 2026, shows her recounting an embarrassing slip at work. The creator says she is worried a coworker heard it, and she asks viewers to share their own stories.

The video had garnered more than 19,700 views and 1,500 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker captioned the video, “Let’s get dressed for the office.” She puts together an outfit featuring a new cashmere triangle scarf while telling the story. She says she plans to keep the look “pretty simple,” pairing the scarf with a white button-down and wide-leg jeans. @lindsaygabs then says, “I have to tell you about something that I said at work [...] that is literally been eating me alive.”

She recalls that a coworker came to her desk and asked, “Hey, do you have a sec?” Trying to be “a little bit silly and playful,” the TikToker replied, “Of course. For you, I have all the.” She then explained the accidental word choice: “I said sack, but with an s on the end.” She says the word “did not sound like I wanted it to as it came out.”

She laughed and said, “Oh, my gosh. That was not what I meant to say.” The TikToker says there are two possible explanations for what happened next. The first is that her coworker did not hear her because the office has an open-plan layout. She says she hopes the coworker missed “the absolutely stupid thing that I said.” The second is “the scary option”: that her coworker heard what she said but was “so uncomfortable that she didn’t say anything.”

The creator says she expects to remember the moment for years. “In five years from now, I’m gonna wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning,” she said, “and remember it so clearly and spiral about it.” She then asked viewers to share their own stories. “Can you please share an embarrassing thing that you accidentally said, whether it’s at work or in a social situation,” she said, “that will make me feel so much better.”

One commenter described accidentally sending a personal message to their boss. “I accidentally sent my boss an email that was meant for my husband that said ‘I bought my free undies on my lunch break,’” they wrote.

Another commenter recalled a phone mix-up involving two similar abbreviations. “[...] I told my boss that a woman from HPV was on the phone for him,” they wrote. “I meant to say HPD.”

A separate commenter recounted a slip made during cosmetology training. “I was in beauty school, my 5th week in, the director of the school came in and asked what I was doing,” they wrote. “i [sic] responded with ‘Sperm.’ [...] I was doing a spiral perm.” They added that it was embarrassing then but they laugh about it now.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the coworker and the commenters have not been confirmed.