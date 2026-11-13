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TikTok Asks Corporate Workers to Share Their Most Embarrassing Work Moments. The Responses Are Brutal

8:33 AM CST on November 13, 2026

TikTok users reveal workplace disasters that still keep them awake at 3 AM.

TikTok users reveal workplace disasters that still keep them awake at 3 AM.

|Images via @spreadsheetsandgloss/TikTok | Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

A TikTok user, @spreadsheetsandgloss, sparked a discussion with a video. The video shows a corporate employee working on her laptop as the creator asks viewers to share their most embarrassing work situations. The video, posted on February 10, had garnered 1 million views at the time of publication.

The video featured the text: “corporate girlies, what was your most embarrassing work situation? And I’m not talking about sending an email with a typo. I want the career-ending, lay-awake-at-3 am memories.” The video drew 1,421 comments at the time of publication, with users sharing several reactions.

One commenter recalled a colleague accidentally syncing her personal calendar with the entire company, resulting in everyone receiving a notification when she was ovulating. Another commenter wrote that the situation could have been much worse, but the wording of the response should be checked against the original comment. Another commenter described accidentally sharing a document containing everyone's performance reviews with the entire department.

Another commenter recalled an embarrassing incident in which their email preview appeared while they were sharing their entire screen with the district. “The email was from Amazon, asking me to rate my 6.5 inch…” Another commenter shared, “i really needed to poop and i was carrying my laptop to the toilet thinking i muted myself. my mum was in the toilet so i shouted really loudly ‘INNEEDTOPOOP’ And everyone went silent in the call. i quickly muted myself.”

Another commenter wrote, “I was wearing a tube top pants suit with a blazer over it and going upstairs the extra long flare part of the pants got caught under my shoe and I pulled it all the way down off myself.... on my very first day.” Another commenter recalled giving a final sales pitch to the board of a legal firm when an unexpected sneeze caused them to rip the biggest fat of his life. Even though nobody said anything, they all knew.

Next commenter described a Zoom meeting with at least 30 people in which a co-worker took a shower without realizing her camera was still on. “Everyone else was on forced mute, and only the presenter had access to the speaker. The presenter was busy presenting and not seeing the viewers' screens. We couldn't warn her for a good 5 minutes. It was an impossible and horrible situation.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @spreadsheetsandgloss’s account as shared on TikTok.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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