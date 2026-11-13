TikTok user @delusionalarchitect shared a dating story that ended so badly that she said she wanted to retire from the dating scene until 2027 and become a nun. She said the man she went on a date with spotted his ex at the bar, left her alone and went over to speak with her. The video, posted on November 11, had garnered 469,500 views at the time of publication.

At the beginning of the video, she said she deleted all her dating apps on her way home from the date and wanted to become a nun. “I don’t think my husband’s out there,” she said. She added that she was seething with anger after the date. She arrived at the venue at 7:15 p.m. and left by 8:02 p.m.

The TikToker said she was frustrated with herself because she went into every date with a positive attitude. She added that her dates kept ending badly and that she nearly broke into tears. She said the man had been eager to meet her and had initiated the date. He had been messaging her over the weekend and making plans despite being away.

She said he looked better than he did in his pictures and had booked a venue she had previously visited with friends and mentioned to him. They were standing near the fire pit and had ordered drinks when the man suddenly looked toward someone across the bar and began acting strangely.

The TikToker said she was talking about a family trip to Greece when he interrupted her and said he needed to step away to greet his ex. He left her standing alone by the fireplace with her drink for 10 minutes while he spoke with his ex. She said she was angry with herself because she should have left the bar, but instead, she stayed and waited for him.

When he returned, the man admitted that he had not fully moved on from his ex. He said it had been only two months since they had last seen each other and ended their relationship. He confessed that the situation was awkward for him. The woman then gave him two options: They could go somewhere else and start the date over, or they could end it. The man took a sip of wine and said it would be best if they called it.

She left the bar without looking back or waiting for her Uber. On her way home, she said she deleted all her dating apps and blocked the man on Hinge. She advised other men never to treat a woman that way. The TikToker concluded, “I’m done for the year. I’m retiring from the dating scene until maybe 2027.”



One user wrote, “He knew she was going to be there!” Another user wrote, “For him to be dating two months after a breakup is insane.” A third user wrote, “Dating apps turn us into shoppable products. These males are unhinged, and we have to stop availing ourselves to them.” A fourth user wrote, “He knew she was gonna be there….you were the bait. He wanted to make her jealous.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @delusionalarchitect’s account as shared on TikTok.