A Reddit user shared a post explaining how her older sister-in-law booked concert tickets for herself and the woman's husband without asking them first. She claimed that although she did not want to attend the concert, she still felt irritated and wanted to ask readers whether she was overreacting. The post, shared on r/inlaws on November 12, had drawn 233 comments at the time of publication.

The woman began the post by writing that her sister-in-law had booked concert tickets for herself and the woman's husband for November 14 without asking them beforehand. The poster also wrote that she did not even want to attend the concert. She described her sister-in-law as an okay person, which was why she wanted to know whether she was overreacting.



The woman explained that her husband did not want to attend the concert if she would not be there. The only reason he was considering going was that nobody else was planning to accompany his sister. "Honestly, I think I'm annoyed because it's part of a bigger pattern."

The woman wrote that it bothered her when her husband's family treated him as though he had no life or marriage of his own. Examples included buying tickets for him without checking with him first or constantly expecting him to drop everything to run errands and do favors for them. The Reddit user said that since they did not even want to attend the concert, she felt guilty for being irritated. She also clarified that her sister-in-law was not a bad person.

The woman concluded the post by writing, “Can someone give me a reality check? Am I right to be annoyed by the lack of boundaries here, or am I making a mountain out of a molehill? Also, any advice on how to navigate this with my husband so he doesn't feel guilted into things just because no one else will go with her?”



One commenter wrote, “If I didn’t want to go i wouldn’t care. If he doesn’t want to go he can deal with it with his sister. Honestly this wouldn’t bother me.” Another commenter wrote, “Not asking him is a problem, but I think it’s weird that you seem to be opposed to your husband hanging out with his sister without you.”

A third commenter wrote, “My cousin wanted my parents to go to a bowl game with her and her boyfriend. My mom can't stand football so told her she wouldn't be attending. Cousin bought 4 tickets anyway and was BIG MAD when my mom told her "I told you I didn't want to go and I'm not going to go." Ticket was wasted, and homegirl learned a pricey lesson.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.