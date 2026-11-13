A TikToker named Serene, who posts as @sereneworks, says she was left heartbroken after her in-laws celebrated her daughter's birthday while she was away, without telling her beforehand. Serene had expected to celebrate the occasion with her family that evening, but her in-laws made other plans while she was out running errands. Her video has garnered 487,300 views and 4,288 comments.

Serene was running errands on the morning of her daughter's birthday. She had to take the family's laundry to the laundromat and planned to stop by the gym. Meanwhile, she and her family had plans to celebrate that evening. They were going to take her daughter to a playhouse and spend time together. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

While Serene was away, her in-laws decided to celebrate her daughter's birthday without her. Her brother-in-law was visiting and had apparently decided to return home that day. According to Serene, the family didn't want him to miss the birthday celebration, so they decided to have it earlier, while she was out.

Serene said she was devastated when she received a photo showing a partially eaten birthday cake and her daughter's high chair decorated with balloons. She had expected to be there for that moment and felt excluded from her own child's celebration.

Her husband reportedly told her that he couldn't control his parents' behavior, but that explanation didn't make Serene any less upset with him.

TikTok Users Sympathize With Serene After Her In-Laws' Birthday Decision

The comment section filled with viewers expressing sympathy for Serene and criticizing her in-laws' decision. Some commenters said they had noticed similar situations in which a husband's family appeared to overstep boundaries.

“It's always the husband's family, ain't it…” one commenter wrote.

“Idk what it is about men not standing up to their mothers annoying. I've heard so many stories like this,” another added.

Some viewers believed Serene's husband should have stepped in before the celebration took place. One commenter wrote, “Your husband saying he can't control it is a weak man's answer. You need to cuss him out.”

The commenter continued, “He can tell them ‘No, we can't celebrate our daughter's birthday without her mother here.’ Like it's that simple.”

Another viewer questioned why the family had prioritized the brother-in-law's schedule, writing, “Uncle DGAF about niece's bday. If he did he wouldn't have left that day. MIL was trying to use it as an excuse to why they celebrated the baby without you. Mind you… could've called to let you know. That's some BS.”

One commenter even suggested the incident would have serious consequences for their own marriage: “I'd tell my husband to go live with his brother since he wants to prioritize him over me being his WIFE.”

Many viewers felt Serene had every reason to be upset, arguing that her in-laws should have waited until she could be part of the celebration or at least contacted her before changing the family's plans.