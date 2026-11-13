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‘Give Your Mom Some Space’: Woman Shares Why She Got Involved in a Teenager’s Interaction With His Mom at Nordstrom Rack

2:38 PM CST on November 13, 2026

TikToker Shares Why She Told a Teenager to Give His Mom a Break at Nordstrom Rack

TikToker Shares Why She Told a Teenager to Give His Mom a Break at Nordstrom Rack

|Image Credit: TikTok/@itsandreakrystal

TikTok user @itsandreakrystal posted a video recounting how she stepped in during an interaction between a mother and her teenage son at a Nordstrom Rack store. Andrea says she wondered whether she had overstepped, but she also wanted viewers' opinions on how she handled the situation. At the time of publication, the video had 1.8 million views and 10,999 comments.

Andrea says the incident happened while she was shopping at Nordstrom Rack. As she browsed, another woman approached her, and the two struck up a conversation. The woman's teenage son then appeared.

Andrea estimates that the boy was around 16. He was carrying several items, including sneakers, that appeared to be for him. He approached his mother, huffing and puffing, and asked what she was doing.

Andrea says she got the impression that the woman was shopping for a ring to wear on a date with her husband. The woman explained that she wanted a little more time to look around.

"And she was like, 'Give me time to look. Like, you got all your stuff. I just want to look for a ring. I'm almost gonna be done,'" Andrea says the woman told her son.

The boy continued making the same huffing and puffing sounds, which began to get under Andrea's skin. She chuckled to herself, but the woman heard her and responded, "Oh, my gosh, God forbid I look for something for myself."

The son continued saying that he just wanted to go home. Eventually, Andrea decided to say something.

"I said, here's an idea. Why don't you take a slow lap around the store and give your mom some space so that she can actually get something for herself now? 'Cause it looks like you got a whole lot of stuff for yourself," Andrea says.

Andrea initially worried that she had gone too far, but the woman chuckled at her response. Even so, Andrea says she is unsure whether stepping in was appropriate and wants to know what others think.

Viewers Praise Andrea for Speaking Up During the Nordstrom Rack Encounter

Many users in the comments supported Andrea's decision to speak up. Some shared their own experiences with teenagers behaving impatiently toward their parents, while others said they would appreciate someone intervening if they were in the mother's position.

"No he definitely needed to hear it from you bc mom gets the attitude strangers don't," one user wrote.

"THANK YOU, My son is horrible to me sometimes. and I get it. but dang it would be nice that a Stranger Checks him on his Attitude," another commenter said.

"You read mom's energy perfectly. She was ready for the support. Well done," a third user praised Andrea.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the incident shared by TikTok creator @itsandreakrystal, which are based solely on her account of the interaction in the video.

Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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