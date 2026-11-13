TikToker Sparks Debate Over Five-Year Dating Age Gaps in 20s

TikTok creator @hevincognito, whose name is Hevyn, has sparked a discussion about age gaps in relationships after questioning whether a five-year difference is significant for people in their 20s. At the time of publication, her video had received 307,400 views and 3,733 comments.

Hevyn begins by asking viewers what they consider too young when it comes to dating. She explains that she had been going back and forth in the comments of another video with a woman who argued that a five-year age difference wasn't a big deal.

"I'm 26. I said the person that hit on me was 21 and that disgusted me. Like I was like, ew, you're too, like, way too young. And she was like, girl, five years is barely a difference. Five years for a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old is a huge difference," she says, describing her response.

She goes on to explain that she would feel differently about dating someone who was 31 because, at that age, they would likely have more similar life experiences.

"At 25, I feel like you really shouldn't be dating people too much younger than you, maybe one year younger than you. Once you get a couple years down, it gets a little odd," she says.

Viewers Debated Whether Age Differences Matter When Both People Are in Their 20s

The comments on Hevyn's video reflected a range of opinions, although many viewers appeared to agree with her take on age gaps among people in their 20s.

"As someone that's 23, I wouldn't even date a 20-year-old," one user commented.

However, not everyone agreed. Several viewers said they saw nothing wrong with a five-year age difference between adults in their 20s, while others felt people were making too much of the issue. Some also brought up their parents' age differences, noting that larger age gaps were more common in previous generations.

"26 and 21 is completely fine and yall[sic] are making it something its not? 26 and 20 is iffy and 19/18 is a hard no," another user wrote.

"This is strictly opinionated. We are all grown not children. Everyone develops differently and goes through different things in life and age doesnt[sic] make you grown or young unless you are underage or literally a child. Who cares who anyone dates," another commenter said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @hevincognito, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.