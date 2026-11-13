A TikTok video posted by @mothermadss has received 1.4 million views and 1,948 comments after its creator, Madeline, explained why she kicked her boyfriend out of her Los Angeles home. She said she had considered him her future husband, but changed her mind after he chose to spend time with his friends instead of showing up for a gym class they had planned to attend together.

Madeline said she had no regrets about her decision, adding that the person she eventually marries would never ditch a date with her to hang out with friends.

The content creator explained that the story began the previous day. Her boyfriend lived out of state but had planned to drive to Los Angeles, where she lived, for a restaurant date.

Madeline said she got dressed up in a new outfit because her boyfriend told her he had already made reservations. However, when they arrived, they discovered that he hadn't actually booked a table and had to wait an hour to be seated.

Madeline admitted that she was annoyed but decided to go ahead with dinner anyway. During the meal, she noticed that her boyfriend wasn't talking much. However, she assumed he was tired after the five-hour drive.

When they eventually returned to her place, he went straight to sleep. Although this wasn't what she had expected from their evening together, she again understood that he was probably exhausted.

She Planned a Gym Class for Them, but Her Boyfriend Chose to Hang Out With Friends Instead

The following morning, Madeline said they had no plans for the day other than a gym class she had booked for them later that afternoon. She thought they would spend some time together hiking or playing tennis before the class.

However, her boyfriend abruptly informed her that he had already made plans to hang out with his friends until it was time for their workout.

Madeline was confused because she had assumed they would be spending the day together, and he hadn't mentioned any plans with his friends beforehand. However, he explained that his friends were looking forward to seeing him and promised he would be back in time for their gym class.

Although she was annoyed and a little disappointed, Madeline agreed.

Two hours before the class, Madeline sent him the address of the Solidcore studio so he could meet her there. However, he didn't respond. She decided to head to the class anyway.

Even with just 10 minutes left before the class started, she still hadn't received a message from him, and he hadn't shown up. That's when she realized he wasn't coming.

Madeline said she enjoyed her Solidcore class, but even after it ended, she still hadn't heard from her boyfriend. This infuriated her because she had used her own money to pay for his session.

When she returned home, she tried calling him, but he still didn't answer. An hour later, he finally called and explained that he had lost track of time while hanging out with his friends because he hadn't been checking his phone.

One commenter speculated that his friends were just an excuse for him to see someone else. "He almost certainly was with another girl and wanted to use your place to crash since its too early to stay with her yet," the commenter wrote.

Madeline said her boyfriend explained that when he finally checked his phone and saw the time, he realized he would be late for the class. Instead of contacting her, he decided to continue hanging out with his friends.

However, she felt he should have at least sent her a text when he realized he wouldn't make it. He tried to explain that it was an honest mistake, but Madeline said she felt disrespected because he hadn't prioritized their plans or shown her the courtesy of responding to her messages.

Her boyfriend reportedly responded by saying she was overreacting and that he was going to drive back to his home in San Francisco.

At that point, Madeline decided to kick him out and wished him a safe drive home.

She explained that the husband she envisions for herself in the future would treat her better, and she had no regrets about ending the relationship.

Reacting to the video, many of the commenters, who were women, fully agreed with her decision to let him go. Some even called out a few red flags that she might've missed. One commenter said that lying about a reservation was a big red flag. She wrote, "If he said he made a reservation and didn't. . . That's a lie and that's a deal breaker. If he's gonna lie about something that small, what else is he gonna lie about?"

Another commenter said he lied about his friends too. She wrote, "1. There were NO guys. 2. Never let a Man spend the night. 3. NEVER go on a Hike with a man."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @mothermadss' account of her relationship experience.