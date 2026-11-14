A barista named Cedar says a customer’s behavior left her in tears during a busy Friday morning shift. In a TikTok video, she recounted the encounter and explained why the interaction overwhelmed her. The video, shared by @whoscedar, has attracted 1.7 million views, 306,200 likes, and 2,700 comments. Cedar also revealed that this marked the first time a customer had made her cry throughout four years behind the counter.

Cedar explained that she already felt overwhelmed after a particularly difficult week. She worked behind the bar when a woman approached the counter to place her order. The customer struggled to recall the name of her drink and described it as something involving the word 'English.' Cedar initially suggested English breakfast tea before asking whether she meant a London Fog. The customer confirmed the drink but insisted she did not want “just tea.”

Barista says customer continued making rude remarks during the interaction

Cedar said she continued taking the order despite what she described as the customer’s increasingly hostile attitude. She recalled the woman giving her dirty looks, snarling, and making comments under her breath. Cedar said she started shaking as she prepared the drink and tried to control her emotions. She reminded herself to breathe and remain calm.

The interaction continued when Cedar rang up the customer’s order. The woman apologized for forgetting the drink’s name but allegedly continued muttering comments. Cedar then checked whether the customer wanted different denominations for her change. She said the customer laughed at her and continued looking her up and down.

Cedar said she tried to remain polite throughout the exchange. However, she eventually started crying while serving the other customers. She briefly stepped into the stockroom to collect herself before returning to work. She said she still had tears running down her face while preparing drinks.

The customer then approached the counter again and requested ice for her drink. Cedar offered to scoop some into the customer’s cup, but the woman requested a separate container. Cedar said she fulfilled that request before turning around and breaking down again.

Cedar explained that customers rarely upset her this way. However, the stress she had carried throughout the week finally caught up with her. She ended the video by urging customers to show service workers more kindness.

TikTok users defend the barista and criticize the customer’s behavior

Viewers largely sympathized with Cedar and questioned why the customer treated her that way. One commenter complimented her appearance, writing, “Shes jealous of your face card🥰”

Another viewer shared her experience with similar interactions. “21 year old woman here. I’ve noticed that if an older woman seems to hate you for no reason, it’s usually bc she’s jealous of you unfortunately,” she wrote.

Some users suggested that Cedar should have confronted the customer. One commenter advised her to ask, “mam, is everything ok? Because I’m trying my best to help you.” Another viewer joked, “I couldn’t do this job because I’d be swapping people’s sugar for salt if they acted like that.” Others praised Cedar for keeping her composure. “Nah you’re better than me I would’ve refused service to her 😭😭,” one user wrote. Another brought FRIENDS sitcom character into the discussion, saying, “Rachel Green would have given her a sneeze muffin.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the interaction Cedar described. The details above reflect her personal account in the TikTok video.