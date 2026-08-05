‘I’m Refusing Your Service’: A Viral Video of Service Workers Standing Up to Abusive Customers Has X Sharing Their Own Stories

A video originally shared on TikTok by @hob97824 has since circulated on X and shows a series of tense exchanges between store workers and a rude customer. The video compiles multiple incidents involving restaurant and retail workers. Many viewers rallied behind the worker and shared their own experiences in customer-facing jobs.

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In one of the exchanges, a customer repeatedly asks for a chicken sandwich, even after they were told that customizations were not available. As the interaction escalates, the employee says, "I'm refusing your service now. Please leave. I'm asking you to leave my building because you're treating me like garbage." But the customer says it's not disrespectful and insists, "I asked for a chicken sandwich." Yet they threaten to report the employee and later say: "I'm going to sue you for mistreating me."

The employee explained that they had the right to refuse service and repeatedly asked the customer to leave.

It’s all just so tiring pic.twitter.com/8i6ImLTrPE — Chimp Geographic (@Chimpnnout) August 4, 2026

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Another segment features a man complaining that a 24-hour McDonald's location would not serve lunch items around 3:45 a.m. because staff were cleaning and preparing for breakfast service. He warns that he has been "conducting an investigation" into the restaurant for months and tells an employee that his attorney believes "false advertising or denial of service are two very bad things." After these threats, the worker says that they are short-staffed and breakfast service has not yet begun.

A third clip showed a disagreement at a Walmart checkout lane, where a customer accused an employee of being rude after asking about the wait time. The employee replies, "The only person that is rude in here is you." Still, through the clip, one sees a tension-filled scene.

One commenter wrote, calling out the behavior regardless of race: "White or black, people that harass fast food restaurant workers are literally the lowest of the s--m." Another user wrote, "Good for the employee. No one deserves to be treated like that."

Others said service workers should not be expected to tolerate verbal abuse: "People are so entitled." Yet another added, "Can't talk to people like that when you need something from them. Pretty basic."

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That first woman would make a great teacher. Extremely patient. — Jett Rasmussen (@RaidioSker1867) August 5, 2026

Several users who said they have customer service experience also weighed in. "Anyone in the customer service business—whether it's food, retail or healthcare—people nowadays are super rude," one wrote, and they added that such interactions can "take the joy out of the work."

"They have to deal with [difficult] people all day and get [low] pay," wrote another and summed up the general sentiment.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @hob97824 and circulated on X. The identities of those involved and the specific locations have not been confirmed.