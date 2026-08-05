Groups of Teens Have Allegedly Been Kicking Down an Elderly Woman’s Door for Months — Doorbell Video Shows the Pattern

An X post from @unlimited_ls shared a video showing multiple groups of teenagers, their faces blurred, running up to a home's front door at different times, kicking and banging on it before sprinting away.

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The X user said the woman who lives there is elderly and that her family says that the harassment has been going on for months, with different groups of kids returning repeatedly rather than a single one-off incident. This timeframe could not be independently verified through the video alone

According to the post, the incidents have caused damage to the home and left the homeowner anxious whenever someone approaches her door, no longer certain whether a visitor is a genuine guest or part of another prank.

NEW: Elderly woman says group of "teens" has terrorized her for months by repeatedly kicking her front door



Video shows different groups of teens running up to the home, kicking and banging on the front door before taking off



Her family says the harassment has been going on for… pic.twitter.com/RAsVIh3WoZ — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 4, 2026

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The video does not identify the home's location, and no address, city, or state is confirmed in the clip itself. The video shows doorbell recordings of several separate incidents, but not the exact period of time they occurred, or whether the same teens appear more than once across the clips.

Some replies speculated that the homeowner may have provoked the harassment in some way. One commenter wrote, "This old woman probably caused this. We only did this as kids to the s--t heads who are yelling and screaming their own issues at kids. She is 90% most likely the cause."

Others focused on accountability for the children and their families rather than the homeowner's possible role. One person wrote, "You have their ID, have the police charge them and their parents for destruction of property."

The X user wrote that police have responded to the home multiple times and have increased patrols in the surrounding neighborhood as they work to identify those involved.

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Ok I have a take a lot are not going like, This old woman probably caused this. We only did this as kids to the shit heads who are yelling and screaming their own issues at kids. She is 90% most likely the cause. — BlackholeOfTime (@BlackholeOfTime) August 4, 2026

Another said similar incidents have happened to them personally, describing it as a TikTok trend. They wrote, "This happened to me, this is like a TikTok thing. Kids are doing this all over the country."

Another commenter called for discipline without physical punishment. They wrote, "They should be taught a lesson but they shouldn't be handled roughly. They should be made to know that actions have consequences."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the location, date, or identities involved in this video, including the claims about police response and possible charges stated in the post. The teens' faces are blurred in the footage, and no names have been confirmed.