A clip of a road rage incident is going viral online after a driver recorded a man allegedly losing control while they were both traveling on a highway with traffic moving around them at a high rate of speed.

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According to X user @Suzierizzo1, who reshared the clip, a woman was allegedly driving the vehicle with her 3-year-old daughter when a man pulled up next to her and began screaming out of his window. He can be heard warning her that she was going to die and telling her, “I could kill you.”

While it’s unclear whether the two drivers had any interaction before the recording started, the video opens with the woman passing his vehicle. Moments later, he can be seen pulling up on the right side of her car with his window down.

A woman & her 3 y/o were in a road rage incident on I85 in Greensboro when a man was driving recklessly swerving & then cut her off so she honked & he slammed on his brakes & she honked again so he got up beside her & said “she was going to die” & then he said “I could kill you.” pic.twitter.com/NxVy0tO6FH — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 4, 2026

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Driver Allegedly Threatens Woman During Highway Encounter

After the man catches up with the woman’s vehicle, her passenger-side window is partially down and her phone is already recording, suggesting there may have been some sort of interaction before the clip began. Otherwise, why would she have the phone ready? When he finally gets alongside her car, he can be heard saying, “You’re gonna die… you are gonna die… you’re gonna die.” Her daughter can then be heard in the background which lets viewers know she had a child in the car with her at the time.

The man briefly falls behind but later catches up again, allegedly telling her, “I could kill you,” multiple times. The woman continues driving, and the clip appears to cut to another moment on the same interstate, with the man’s vehicle now several feet ahead of hers.

She continues recording as he drives at a high speed and moves from the far-right lane to the far-left lane. She then gets behind him, and he moves into the middle lane. Throughout the interaction, the vehicles appear to still be traveling at a fast pace on the interstate, which the X user claims was I-85 in Greensboro.

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But the scary interaction didn’t end there.

Who is this man and why does he still have a license? — ? ?? ? (@jwdancerina) August 4, 2026

After the woman gets closer to his vehicle and moves into the middle lane, it appears the man may have realized she was nearby, possibly trying to capture his license plate. He then appears to slam on his brakes while other vehicles are still behind him.

It’s unclear whether a crash happened after that moment, but the woman was able to capture a photo of his license plate and share it online. Many commenters said they hoped the man would be identified and arrested, with one person writing, “I hope they find this guy and arrest him. This is disgusting behavior.”

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Others questioned why the woman was recording while driving, but another commenter pushed back, writing that she “gets a pass when some [person] is threatening the life of her and her child.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video. The article is based on footage shared publicly on X and claims made by the user who posted it.