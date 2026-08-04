A video shared on X has sparked laughs after an exhausted mom accidentally tried to feed her baby's bottle to a friend instead of her child. The brief mix-up quickly went viral, with many viewers saying the moment perfectly captured the effects of sleep deprivation.

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Like the mom featured in a viral video that has since been reshared by X user @Brink_Thinker. The tired mom accidentally gave her baby’s bottle to someone else, nearly putting it in their mouth, without realizing what she had done until moments later.

An exhausted mom gives the baby bottle to her friend instead of her son, and the two can't stop laughing . ? pic.twitter.com/LBDKjl76Xy — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) August 3, 2026

This Tired Mom Accidentally Tried to Feed Her Baby’s Bottle To Her Friend

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The viral video highlights one sleep-deprived parenting moment that many viewers found relatable. In the video, the mom can be seen preparing her baby’s bottle while her friend stands nearby holding the child and waiting for the feeding. The baby isn’t a newborn based on his size and development, but he is still very young.

After preparing the bottle, the mom walks over and proceeds to place it up to her friend’s mouth, expecting her to drink from it the way a baby would. While she doesn’t open her mouth to drink from it, they let a few seconds pass before realizing what just happened and immediately burst into laughter.

According to the X user who reshared the clip, exhaustion is to blame for her trying to feed her baby’s bottle to her friend instead of her own son. The moment quickly turned into a hilarious memory, with the mom struggling to compose herself as she laughed so hard she eventually fell to the ground.

Naturally, people in the comments had plenty to say about the funny mix-up. “Well at least she wasn't breast feeding!” one person joked. “Bless her heart, she needed that hilarious moment!” another wrote.

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very parent has those exhausted moments! Lack of sleep really makes your brain go into autopilot. Thankfully everyone got a good laugh out of it! I bet they'll be telling this story for years. Was this caught completely by surprise? — Olivia Wang (@maria83116bb) August 4, 2026

Another commenter pointed out that “laughter is the best medicine” and said the mom “needed that release.”

While most people were laughing alongside the mom and making light of the situation, some also pointed out the bigger issue behind the funny moment: just how exhausting parenting, especially with a baby, can be.

One commenter explained that “sleep deprivation can also lead to other health problems,” adding, “It’s not because mothers are inherently stupid. It’s because she hasn’t had enough sleep in months.”

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Another person agreed, writing, “Lack of sleep really makes your brain go into autopilot,” but still found the positive side of the moment, adding that “everyone got a good laugh out of it” and that they’ll “probably be telling the story for years.”