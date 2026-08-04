A video showing a group of mourners popping bottles of alcohol and pouring them onto their loved one’s casket at their funeral is going viral. Some people view a funeral as a celebration of life, rather than a strict day of sadness. Not everyone agrees with this idea, as comments on the video had people weighing in with all sorts of opinions.

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Never thought I’d see someone popping bottles at a funeral pic.twitter.com/eeqVxPK0vO — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 4, 2026

The video begins with mourners wearing pink instead of more traditional funeral attire. This shows already that they weren’t going for what would be deemed a normal funeral. A person grabs a bottle of alcohol in the middle of the burial and pours alcohol over the casket before the casket is lowered into the ground. Everyone around them is laughing. They were on board with the light moment on a day that is filled with sadness.

The Ceremony Prompted Mixed Reactions Online

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The video’s caption on X read, “Never thought I’d see someone popping bottles at a funeral.” Although it wasn’t a traditional way to mourn the loss of a loved one, some people on X thought it was all in good fun. They know them better than anyone, and it may have been their last wish to go out with a party rather than a depressing funeral.

Some commenters noted that it wasn’t for them, but who are they to judge? “To be honest. It’s a funeral. It's really expensive to do it up like that. This is for them. However they want it is fine with me.” Another wrote, “She said one last drink together, and I actually respect it.”

Others were disturbed the ordeal, believing that a funeral is no place for such antics. Some had their own experiences with alcohol at a funeral. “I’ve actually seen this move before. The son popped a can of beer, poured it over the casket. Stupid & stunk to high heaven. Not only that, he left the funeral home to clean up the mess.” Another chimed in, “I've seen a table with shots and beer set up next to the tent at a graveside. I'm not totally sure everyone partaking in the refreshments once the preacher finished was 21. We had no clue until the procession rolled up and there was the table with a few folks by the tent.”

Some were very passionate about how much they disapproved. “That’s how they celebrate life… and that’s why there is so much death,” wrote one user. “If it were me in that coffin, I’d be haunting them for the rest of my life. Then again, my family would never do this.”

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Viewers remained divided over whether the tribute was touching or disrespectful. Some found this to be a fun way to send off a loved one, while others deemed it completely disrespectful.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video, which is based on footage shared publicly on X and reactions from users on the platform.