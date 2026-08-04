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Viral Video Shows NYPD Officers Confronting Apparent Street Vendors in New York City — ‘About Time’

4:21 PM CDT on August 4, 2026

New York Police Department Crack Down on Illegal Street Sales

New York Police Department Crack Down on Illegal Street Sales

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X has sparked discussion after showing NYPD officers conducting an apparent enforcement operation targeting unlicensed street vendors. Street vendors are a common sight in New York City. It’s an attempt for people to make money, though it tends to get on the nerves of residents and tourists alike. No one likes to be hounded by salespeople, and since they’re often operating without a permit, the police can arrest them. 

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The video circling online shows a group of street peddlers fleeing the scene of their usual business spots. A group of New York City police officers were there to conduct an enforcement operation. You can see many men running away from the scene, dragging the items they were attempting to sell behind them. Some people are filmed as they push all of their goods into the backseat of their car, even though it has a hard time fitting. 

Street sales, though common, are often illegal. It’s not surprising that the NYPD showed up to put an end to this, especially since videos of the crowded and stressful streets have gone viral recently. The video shows several of these street sellers being arrested. 

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The video is over a minute long, and there are many arrests shown in that time period. It was clear they were trying to make a serious statement about illegal street sales. Some people have become especially frustrated with these sellers as they are occasionally immigrants from other countries. 

Commenters Were Divided Over the Enforcement Operation

The user who shared the clip referred to the vendors as "illegal immigrants." “I can't believe what I’m seeing. The NYPD is actually arresting these illegal immigrants who harass people to buy their fake merchandise,” they posted in disbelief. Clearly, they were happy about the crackdown, and many of their followers in the comment section agreed.

“About time, these people are scum,” one person wrote. Another commented, “It is appropriate, unfortunately, they will stroll out the doors shortly to go right back to it. I’m sorry our LEOs  have to take their time and all the paperwork all for naught!”

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Other people noted that this issue is far from new. As long as they have lived in the city, there have been street merchants selling goods to passerbys. “They used to arrest these guys in the mid 2000's when I lived there - they'll get a ticket and come right back,” another felt they were only doing so at the threat of nearby businesses. “I surmise it's a self-preservation move because the retail shops that actually sell authentic merchandise and pay taxes are threatening to close up shop.”

Most commenters had strong opinions about the street peddlers being arrested. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the enforcement operation shown in the video. This article is based on footage shared publicly on X and comments posted in response to it.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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