A video shared on X has sparked reactions after a man completed a restaurant's pull-up challenge to earn a free meal. When a restaurant challenged people on the street to show their fitness skills for a chance to dine for free, an athletic man went for it. Not only did he complete the challenge, but he exceeded the demand. He surpassed the required number of pull-ups to win the prize.

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Dude earned himself a free meal by knocking out 25 pull-ups. For context, 23 pull-ups earns the maximum pull-up score for many young male Marines, and even among people who actively strength-train, 25 reps would be considered advanced. pic.twitter.com/xgHz4nLIkx — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) August 4, 2026

“Dude earned himself a free meal by knocking out 25 pull-ups. For context, 23 pull-ups earns the maximum pull-up score for many young male Marines, and even among people who actively strength-train, 25 reps would be considered advanced,” the caption of the video reads, pointing out how the man exceeded expectations.

The video shows a man in a sleeveless shirt outside of Pollo Loco Hot Chicken. In front of the restaurant was a pull-up bar. For the free meal, the man had to do as many pull ups as he could. He eagerly accepted the challenge, and showed just how strong he actually was.

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A man speaks through a bullhorn counting as he goes. The bar seemed a bit unsteady as he gained momentum, so the man called for onlookers to hold the bar for him while he did it. The video sped up as the man continued to show off his fitness skills. It was clear he was motivated to get that free meal.

The man on the speaker continued to count. When he got to 19, the man started to slow down. He hung there for a minute, paused briefly before continuing. After being cheered on, he started up again. The restaurant worker reminded him what he was doing it for: A free meal.

“He’s hungry, I can see it in his eyes!” the man said. The one doing the pull ups laughed, and continued the challenge. When he reached 25 pull-ups, the crowd went wild. Everyone was cheering, and you could tell the man was proud of himself. He earned that free meal.

Video shows participant completing 25 pull-ups to earn a restaurant's free meal

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People on X had a lot to say about this video, and it was all positive. Some pointed out how he surpassed the Marine Corps benchmark mentioned in the caption. “Yes, 23 pull-ups is the max score for the Marine Corps OCS qualification. My son just completed OCS. He scored 23 on the pull-up portion. He's a beast. This young man is no joke,” one person wrote. Another celebrated how he kept going even when it got difficult at the end. “Those last 5 were pure will and very impressive.”

Others claimed he was cheating because his chin didn’t always make it over the bar, but the judges of the contest didn’t agree. The challenge organizers awarded him the free meal despite the criticism.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the challenge took place. The video appears to show the participant completing 25 pull-ups before receiving the free meal.