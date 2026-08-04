A construction worker left his drill on the roof of a customer's house nearly three years ago and when he returned to do another job on the house, he was shocked by what he found. Not only did the drill still work, but it also was over halfway charged. This became an unintentional ad for the brand, showing how durable its tools are.

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He forgot his DeWalt drill on a customer’s roof… and didn’t come back for 2½ years.



When he finally returned to clean the gutters, there it was — still sitting up there. Not only did it still work… the battery still had a charge.



That’s some serious tool toughness.



Moral of… pic.twitter.com/jCk4F06WoA — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) August 3, 2026

“He forgot his DeWalt drill on a customer’s roof… and didn’t come back for 2 1⁄2 years. When he finally returned to clean the gutters, there it was — still sitting up there. Not only did it still work… the battery still had a charge,” the caption of the video reads. The person used that to promote the quality of American-made products. “That’s some serious tool toughness. Moral of the story: buy USA.”

In the video, the man says, “Left this drill on a customer’s roof 2 and a half years ago. Just got called out to clean this customer’s gutters and crawled up on the second story and found my drill!” He puts his hand on the power button of the drill and is shocked by what he discovered. “It still works,” he laughs. “The battery still has a charge! This is insane. DeWalt, you’ve got a winner, boy, I’ll tell you.”

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In 2.5 years, the drill experienced all sorts of weather on the roof of this home. It’s impressive to see a tool hold up so well. The video drew reactions on X.

Not Everyone Believed the Story About the Drill was True

Many commenters shared that they were also loyal to the brand. “Dewalt is top notch, no lie had mine 5 yrs & its been put through every hardship you could imagine & going as strong as day i bought it,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I had a Polish neighbor that borrowed my Dewalt corded drill. I heard a sound coming from his yard for at least 2 days straight 24/7. I never imagined that he borrowed my drill to hook it up to a drill pump to empty his pool. When he returned it, the drill was caked in mud and very dirty. That is when I asked him what the heck he was doing with it. The sad part is that I owned a high volume sump pump that he could have borrowed instead. I still own that drill and it runs great.”

However, not everyone believed what they saw online. “I gotta call BS,,, 2 1/2 weeks , 2 1/2 months maybe,” one person commented, while another wrote, “The tool may be that good that it works still, but the battery will never last that long. Especially in the elements for 2.5 yrs. Good engagement farm though.” Someone else joked, “This is 100% true because I believe everything I see on the internet.”

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Commenters continued debating both the video's authenticity and the caption's claims.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, including how long the drill remained on the roof. The post sparked debate over both the tool's durability and the video's authenticity.