An antique store decided to take matters into its own hands after reviewing surveillance footage that they say shows a woman stealing from the business. While it's unclear whether they got the police involved, the owners did turn to the internet for help, a tactic more businesses seem to be using these days when they want to identify someone or bring attention to an issue.

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A family-run vintage shop in Niagara Falls was just hit by a thief, and they’re asking for the public’s help to identify her.



The Vintage Venture, a little shop full of antiques, good vibes and treasures at 6289 Huggins Street, was stolen from when a woman walked out with two… pic.twitter.com/bbERoksZGQ — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) August 3, 2026

Antique Store Asks Public to Help Identify Woman in Surveillance Video

The antique store at the center of the viral video making the rounds is The Vintage Venture, located in Niagara Falls at 6289 Huggins Street, according to X user @CrystalHope1979, who reshared the video. In the video, a person identifying themselves as the store owner says the business had gone nearly four years without posting about an alleged theft before sharing the surveillance footage. She's now hoping local residents can help identify the woman in the clip they shared because she appears to place several items inside her bag as she walks around the store. At one point, she even appears to be chatting with store staff and smiling.

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So, aside from calling out the alleged thief, the owner is hoping locals can help. "Niagara, we could use your help identifying this lady who helped herself to a few pieces of jewelry in the store," she begins to explain.

She also claims the woman knew where the cash register was, so it wasn't a case of not knowing where to pay for the items because she did, in fact, make a purchase that day. The store owners are encouraging anyone with information about the woman to give them a call and even provided their phone number.

The store asked anyone with information about the woman's identity to contact the business directly.

Update! The man has been identified, but they still need help identifying the woman.



Y’all have been so great with the detective work! pic.twitter.com/K4XDHCLlKS — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) August 4, 2026

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And it seems they may have gotten the help they were looking for. While it's unclear whether the shop received answers regarding the woman in the first video, that same week they shared another alleged theft taking place involving a man who they claim stole $520 worth of merchandise from the store. In a follow-up post, the store said they were able to identify the man with the help of the internet, so it seems their tactic may have worked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the store's allegations or whether police were contacted. The surveillance footage was shared by the business as it sought help identifying the woman.