A video shared on X has sparked debate after it showed a restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, broadcasting the Muslim call to prayer (adhan) over its speakers while guests were dining. The adhan is the traditional call that lets Muslims know it's time for one of their five daily prayers.

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Imagine you’re out to eat at a restaurant with your friends or family and all the sudden the adhan Muslim call to prayer comes on.



This is exactly what happened at a restaurant in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Y7RKDz43Hy — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) August 2, 2026

A family was eating at a restaurant and appeared confused when the Muslim call to prayer played over the speakers. The video and accompanying X post prompted a range of reactions, with some users criticizing the broadcast while others suggested there may have been additional context not shown in the clip.

The video shows the call for prayer. It sounds like the man is singing. It goes on for under a minute. It doesn’t appear anyone is praying, at least from the angle we see in the video. Still, the family found this offensive and confusing. However, it seems like we are missing context. Were they dining at a Muslim-owned restaurant? If so, they may make that call for both their customers and their staff to hear.

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Daily prayer is an important part of the Muslim religion. Ensuring they do their 5 prayers each day is something all devout Muslims are called to do. If this restaurant serves Middle Eastern cuisine, or is owned by someone of the faith, this prayer call is important to them, and they may broadcast it for everyone in the establishment to hear.

The caption of the video read, Imagine you’re out to eat at a restaurant with your friends or family, and all of a sudden the adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, comes on. This is exactly what happened at a restaurant in Pittsburgh.

Many Commenters Were Obsessed By This Call for Prayer

The comment section was filled with reactions. Many X users claimed they would leave the restaurant without paying if they heard this prayer call. “This is one of the extremely few situations where I'd get up and leave without paying,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I’d walk out without paying. Worst reviews online this place I’ll never visit. Be careful where you eat!”

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Others wondered why no one took action. “Yet people just sit there? Nobody thought to ask for a manager or yell turn that sh*t off? Nobody got up and left? Without pushback, you can expect more of the same bs.”

Some commenters suggested the restaurant may have been Muslim-owned or catered to Muslim customers, although the video does not confirm that. Some comments expressed negative views toward Islam, while others defended the practice.

Reactions on X ranged from criticism of the restaurant's decision to broadcast the adhan to comments defending the practice as part of a Muslim-owned business or cultural tradition, though the video's location and circumstances were not independently confirmed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the prayer broadcast. The reporting above is based on footage and claims shared in the viral X post.