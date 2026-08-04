A viral video appears to show a person shopping at a gas station while dressed in traditionally feminine clothing, prompting debate online. In the video, they appear to be minding their own business, completely unaware that they are being filmed.

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The person who shared the video described it as evidence of a "mental health crisis," however, the video itself does not establish that claim. The video provides no context about the person's identity, why they are dressed that way or how they identify. We do not know if they identify as a woman or not. Some viewers argued the conversation should instead focus on how comfortable people are in filming strangers and posting it on the internet.

There’s a real mental health crisis in America, and pretending there isn’t won’t make it go away. pic.twitter.com/rZ6s0oLRwS — ?LoLo? (@ZOrtiz9919) August 3, 2026

Viewers say recording strangers is the bigger issue

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Some online also agree that recording without consent is the bigger issue here. It has become more common on social media.

One X commenter wrote, "If this person is not hurting you WHY THE F*CK ARE YOU FILMING A STRANGER".

"The real mental health crisis is with the ppl recording," said another.

Another user said, "Ok, sure, you say 'there's a real mental health crisis in America' but do you have any evidence ... any at all."

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The response questions the caption's claim, since the text accompanying the video implies that there is something wrong with this man for the way that he is dressed. The commenter argued the video provides no evidence of a mental health condition.

Another spoke of their experience with a similar situation: "I worked at a tanning salon 15 years ago. There was a gentleman that dressed like this on occasion. It’s not a new phenomenon. Yes he was weird and probably struggling mentally but he wasn’t harming anyone. Just my experience don’t come at me."

The comment reflects broader concerns about making assumptions without bothering to get to know people. The video offers no explanation for the person's clothing. Several commenters argued that the video alone does not support assumptions about mental illness.

Some commenters said similar situations have existed for years. As one commenter wrote, "Purveyors of history will tell you that this behavior has been around throughout history. It seems abundant now because of a deluge of non stop social connections through media, social networks and the non stop use of smart phone documentation."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video. The clip provides no additional context about the person featured or why they were dressed that way.