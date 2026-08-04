‘I Don’t Agree With That Myself’: Woman Asks Target Employee To Remove ‘Fat Tax’ On Plus-Size Bikini, Video Sparks Debate

A video on X by @Rightanglenews shows a female Target customer asking why a plus-size bikini costs more than a smaller size. In the comments, many people started discussing the so-called "fat tax" and whether retailers should charge more for extended-size clothing.

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The clip shows the shopper taking a size Large bikini priced at $6 and a size 3X version priced at $8 to the checkout counter and asking a Target employee if they can be price-matched, because the only difference is their sizes.

In the video, the customer says, "I was also wondering if you could price-match these, because for some reason in the app it was showing that the 3X was $8, but the large was $6." That's when the employee said that larger sizes sometimes cost more "just because of more material." They added, "It sounds really stupid or ridiculous, but I'm going to change it anyway for you. … I don't agree with that myself, personally."

The video's on-screen text read, "Getting The 'Fat Tax' At Target Removed," along with Target app screenshots of the bikini listings.

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350-pound “plus-size model” records herself harassing a Target cashier over a XXXL bikini costing more than a size L before the cashier attempts to explain that the larger size requires more fabric, then ultimately relents and gives her a discount. pic.twitter.com/3ag3uvTO7d — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 3, 2026

The video of this interaction has 38,000 views on X as of publication. Many commenters said that additional fabric, pattern pieces, and production costs make higher prices reasonable. One one commenter used harsh language to criticize the customer's understanding of manufacturing costs wiriting, "If a person can't figure out that an XXXL swimsuit takes enough material to make 3 size S swimsuits and thus costs more, they shouldn't be let out in public."

Another added, "The cost of a table napkin does not compare with a Queen size bed sheet." Another person criticized the employee and wrote: "Target employee gives a discount because she personally doesn't agree there ought to be price differences? Fire her." Plus, some also said that employees should not independently alter prices based on their opinions.

However, others defended the employee, saying, "She doesn't have a choice in the pricing structure! Bullies are gonna bully."

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Why are you harassing the employee, she doesn’t have a choice in the pricing structure! Bullies are gonna bully — Ope Wood Works (@OpeWoodWorks) August 3, 2026

The discussion also went into body positivity and the representation of plus-size models in advertising. While some users criticized the campaign imagery, others saw it as body-shaming and an attack.

Pricing practices vary across retailers — some charge more for extended sizes citing higher material and production costs, while others charge uniform prices across all sizes.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details of this interaction beyond what appears in the video. Target did not respond to a request for comment on its sizing and pricing policies. The identity of the customer and employee have not been confirmed.