‘$22 Pizza. Excuse Me’: Woman’s Reaction to a Single Slice in Nashville’s Printers Alley Has X Debating Whether the City Has Become Too Expensive

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video of a woman holding a single slice of pizza and criticizing its price in Nashville's Printers Alley, a historic entertainment district known for its bars and live music venues.

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In the video, she said, "This is $22 pizza," repeating the figure after her friend asked her to clarify. She repeatedly criticized the price throughout the clip, "Printers Alley, you're a b---h. No, you're a f--king b---h, Printers Alley. You're a b---h. This is $22 pizza. Excuse me? This is a $22 pizza. Yeah."

The X user who shared the clip argued the pricing was a big problem in the district, writing that "even the locals are complaining about it" and calling the price a symptom of Nashville becoming more expensive overall.

Printer's Alley is a famous historic nightlight district in Nashville, Tennessee



This one slice of pizza was $22



Americans are in disbelief at how expensive this area is. Apparently the parking in this area can also run $65-$100 just to park your car confirmed by locals… pic.twitter.com/UsFUFzWGvo — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 4, 2026

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Their post went further, claiming parking in the area can run as high as $100, and separately citing a $65 rate, framing both the pizza and the parking as part of the same affordability problem.

Several replies focused on why anyone would pay that much for a single slice. One commenter wrote, "If the restaurant can find dim bulbs like these to pay $22 for a slice of pizza, more power to them!"

Others said the price had pushed them toward cooking at home instead. One person wrote, "I've grown accustomed to making my own pizza at home. It tastes better in my pocket [sic]."

The problem quickly corrects itself as the number of customers willing to pay $22 for a slice of pizza goes to zero. But then, if you are high; and have the money, a slice of pizza is priceless. — gsalisb (@gsalisb) August 4, 2026

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Another argued that demand for high-priced food would naturally decline over time. They wrote, "The problem quickly corrects itself as the number of customers willing to pay $22 for a slice of pizza goes to zero. But then, if you are high, and have the money, a slice of pizza is priceless."

One comment agreed with the X user's analysis of extremely high prices in the state. They wrote, "We're being priced out of life. You can't enjoy anything anymore unless it's what nature we still have to explore. Everything else is too damn expensive when we're already just trying to afford groceries."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact price of the pizza slice shown in the video or confirm the $65 and $100 parking figures cited in the X post. The identity of the woman in the original video could not be independently verified.