Woman Films Camera She Says Is Pointed at Gun Range Entrance in Wisconsin — X Debate Follows Over Surveillance and Privacy

A video shared on X alleges that a license plate reader was positioned outside a Wisconsin gun range to monitor visitors. Below it, users asked whether the technology could be used to track lawful gun owners. The clip begins with a woman filming what she says is a camera pointed at the entrance of a gun range parking lot instead of the street.

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"So I decided to go to the gun range today, you know, like an American, and tell me why there are Flock cameras pointing into the entrance of the parking lot," she says in the video. "Not the street… into the entrance so they can read every license plate that comes in here."

The video then shifts to a narrator who tries to identify the device as a Flock Safety automated license plate recognition (ALPR) camera. He compared the camera's appearance to publicly available images and noted signs reading "2525" and "Eagle Range." With that fact, he concludes that the location is Eagle Sports Range in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

American is going to the gun range and she gets into the parking lot and notices something concerning



There are 4 Flock cameras “pointing into the entrance of the parking lot. Not the street — into the entrance, so they can read every license plate that comes in here”



“I'm sure… pic.twitter.com/dccFJqLful — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 4, 2026

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"So yeah, same window, same everything," the narrator says. "Wisconsin, for whatever reason, is putting a lot of Flock cameras right at the parking lot monitoring who goes in and out of the gun range."

The camera's operator and data collection practices could not be independently confirmed. The footage shows a Ford dealership sign and a tall pole with a mounted device, which the narrator identifies as a Flock camera based on its appearance.

Some X users spoke of surveillance technology and privacy. "The Government is utilizing private companies like Flock and Palantir to get around our right to privacy," one wrote. They think technology could be used to create a database of gun owners. Another speculated, "The only logical explanation to the overnight Flock campaign and their locations is that they know [something] serious (...) is going to go down."

Flock cameras just give the government more power. Why don’t we put them in THEIR offices? — Heather Overstreet (@overstreetha) August 4, 2026

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Others had their theories about the camera and said that it was placed like that so it could profile visitors. "So the [police] can profile you," one wrote. "What's even more sinister is why they want to profile you?"

Privacy advocates warn of expanding use of ALPR technology, and its deployment could lead to potential misuse. Civil liberties organizations call for transparency in when license plate readers are used.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify who installed the camera shown in the video, who operates it, what data it collects, or whether it was placed specifically to monitor gun range visitors. The identification of the device as a Flock Safety camera and the location as Eagle Sports Range in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, were made by the narrator in the video and could not be independently confirmed. The details above reflect the clip as shared on X by @WallStreetApes.