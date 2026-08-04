‘We’re Paying $10,000 to Camp’: TikToker’s Jersey Shore Vacation Rant Draws X Debate Over Whether It’s Worth It

A TikTok video by @cait.vogel was later shared on X and shows her take on the cost of vacationing at the Jersey Shore. Below the video, many social media users compare whether a weeklong beach getaway is really worth a five-figure price tag, be it Florida or the Caribbean.

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Vogel joked about the realities of an annual family vacation as she was standing outside a rental. "Every year we pay $10,000 to come down to the Jersey Shore," she says. "These houses you rent, and you need to bring your own sheets, toilet paper, paper towels, no food. You got to bring your own coffee. Everything." She adds, "No parking. You need to walk to the beach (...) Basically, we're paying $10,000 to camp."

The video includes the on-screen caption, "POV: you got $10K to spend a week at the Jersey Shore." She did not specify the town, the size of the rental, or how many people were sharing the cost.

Paying $10K a year at the Jersey Shore for a week is nuts, even more crazy is having to walk blocks for that price to get to the beach



This lady says she's basically camping at this point and spending a small fortune pic.twitter.com/RYIg7f88BD — Wake Up NJ ?? New Jersey (@wakeupnj) August 3, 2026

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X users noted that the $10,000 was likely for a luxury rental rather than a typical Jersey Shore vacation. "If she's dropping $10k, she's staying in some luxury digs," one of them wrote. "She doesn't indicate how long she's staying, or which town, for that kind of money."

Another commenter, describing themselves as a regular Shore visitor, wrote, "Well, she's doing it wrong then cause she can get a 3 or 4 bedroom condo, with parking, across the street from the beach in the Crest for half that price. I do it every year," the post read. Another wrote, "Funny, I'm sitting in the house I rented for the week with my family of 6, and there's only 1 house between the beach and [me]…. I didn't spend half that for the week."

"She had to have a MONSTER house for [Instagram]," they added.

Rent in September. It’s 30-40% of the price. Weather is still good and ocean is warm — RJ Altmann (@rjaltmann1) August 3, 2026

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Some users compared the cost of Jersey Shore rentals to other destinations. "I stopped going down for vacations. Last year I went to a beautiful all-inclusive resort for 7 days for cheaper than just the rental (not even including food and leisure) at the Jersey Shore," one said. Another wrote, "You can fly to (...) Mexico or the DR or Bahamas for half that."

Several commenters said they had switched to Florida or Caribbean destinations after finding Jersey Shore rental prices too high.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the cost of Vogel's rental, the specific Jersey Shore town she stayed in, or the size of the accommodation. The details above reflect the video as originally posted on TikTok by @cait.vogel and shared on X by @wakeupnj. Rental prices at the Jersey Shore vary widely depending on location, size, and season.