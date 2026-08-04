Woman Expects Guy on First Date to Buy Her Cart Full of Clothes

A viral video has sparked discussion after it appeared to show a woman telling her alleged first date he was paying for a cart full of clothes she picked out during a shopping trip. In the clip, the woman is being filmed emptying her cart out at the checkout, and the guy can be heard in the background questioning the amount she’s buying and who’s paying for everything.

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She tells him he is, but according to the caption, X user @omoelerinjare1 included with the reshared clip, they were on their first date.

First date and you tell me you need to just grab a few things......Ok, go ahead and grab them I'll wait here in the car. Problem solved. You should have grabbed those few things way before the date. pic.twitter.com/7B5tsXQ3Xm — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) August 2, 2026

According to the Guy, She Had a “Years’ Worth” of Clothes

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The clip begins with the woman at the checkout, taking items out of her cart. The guy she’s with then tells her, “You said we weren’t going to be that long in the store.” She continues unpacking her cart full of clothing items and says, “We just had to get a couple things.” He quickly responds with, “We?” He then says, “What you mean we, you shopping for the whole year.”

She says, “Yeah, I need clothes, what do you mean?” She also explains that she’s throwing in a few items for her mom. The man then asks her, “So who’s buying all of this?” She confidently replies, “You.”He responds, “No, hold on, what do you mean me?”

The woman then questions whether he likes any of the items and if they look good on her, which doesn’t appear to be the issue he’s having. The problem seems to be that he doesn’t want to pay for the pile of clothes on the counter.

He reminds her that she said they were just going to “run into” the store while they were hanging out, but she continues telling him that he’s paying for the items. The man eventually tells the cashier that she can stop ringing up the items, but the woman tells her to continue scanning everything.

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Lol. What?

She took him shopping on the first date?

She expected him to pay?

This cannot be real. Please tell me this isn’t real. — Mike Schaefer (@Mikeylikesithot) August 3, 2026

“I’m not buying it,” he says. He then begins stuttering in shock that she thinks he’s going to buy what appears to be an entire new wardrobe of clothes. “I haven’t even... We ain’t even...” he begins before saying, “I ain’t even smashed.” He then questions why he would buy her so many items considering where they stand.

The woman, shocked by what he says, then asks the cashier if she thinks she should have to sleep with him for him to buy her clothes. He then asks her if she has any money to try and either close out the transaction or stop wasting the cashier’s time, but the woman tells him she didn’t even bring her wallet.

He then tells her, “I’m not paying for this... I’m about to leave.” He later says, “I don’t know what you got going on, but I’m out of here,” before filming himself walking out of the store.

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Many viewers were surprised by the woman’s behavior on their alleged first date, with one person pointing out that “she’s testing his bank account on day one.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, including whether the pair were actually on a first date. The reporting above is based on the viral clip and claims made in the post that reshared it.