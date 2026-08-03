A viral video has sparked discussion after a woman claimed the COVID-19 vaccine caused fertility issues that she says ultimately affected her ability to have children.

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“I want to fight someone. I’m upset with myself because I really wish I would have trusted God and not taken the vaccine. I really do,” she explains in her under-two-minute clip, which was reshared by X user @TONYxTWO.

She also says she remembers “Tiphani Montgomery saying, ‘Do not take that poison,’” likely referring to the faith-based entrepreneur and author.

American woman is absolutely livid after discovering the COVID vaccine was a complete scam



She’s furious with Anthony Fauci after being forced to take it—only to later find out her ovaries shut down and her body is now functioning like that of a 70-year-old woman because of it… pic.twitter.com/VFwPlDNZuJ — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 3, 2026

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Woman Says Her Body “Functions Like a 70-Year-Old Woman” After COVID-19 Vaccine

The woman first explains why she decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it wasn’t because she was afraid of the virus but because she needed a job. She says the only job she says she was offered at the time was in healthcare and claims that she couldn’t work in the healthcare system without being vaccinated.

She explains that she was “desperate” at the time because she “had just come from a stint of like sleeping in my car for a couple months,” which drove her decision to get the vaccine.

According to her, the issues began after she received it. “As soon as I took the vaccine, my period stopped. My ovaries shut down,” she says. She explained that she went to the doctor, who asked if she was still getting her period. “Yeah, well, it’s like intermittent,” she told him.

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She then claims that’s when the doctor told her, “Your body is functioning like a 70-year-old woman,” though she was only 32 at the time.

Lmaoo I didn’t take that vaccine. I’m lucky my job was full of management that didn’t care if you took it or not. — Freddy (@superbrofreddy) August 3, 2026

She continued to explain that the doctor had told her that the only way for her to potentially have children was to freeze her eggs and try an IVF cycle. She says she attempted an IVF cycle at the hospital where she was working at the time, but that it “failed miserably” and she spent the $20,000 that was allocated for the procedure.

Public health agencies, including the CDC and multiple medical organizations, have said available evidence does not show COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility. The woman's account reflects her personal experience and has not been independently verified.

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She ended the video by questioning how people are now being told they didn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine and asking whether she could sue Dr. Anthony Fauci, who played a major role during the COVID-19 pandemic. While one commenter claimed that studies allegedly showed the COVID-19 vaccine “adversely affected fertility,” others shared support for the woman and offered thoughts and prayers that when the time came for her to try and have children, she would be able to.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's medical claims or the circumstances described in the video. The article is based on statements she made in the viral clip reshared on X.