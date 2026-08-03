A traffic incident caused a serious fight in the middle of the road. While we don’t see what caused the problem in the video posted to X, the fight is recorded from start to finish. It involves two cars and two men who were ready to take the fight to the next level.

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Road rage incident as a man fights another driver for saying the N-word with a hard R. pic.twitter.com/c6NhermqbB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 1, 2026

The video shows one man yelling out his window to the other. He uses a wildly offensive racial slur, although both men appear to be white. The use of that word escalated things. The other man demands he get out of the car, calling him names and swearing at him throughout the interaction.

Things escalated even further when one man spit on the other, who was still sitting in the car. He asks the driver what he was going to do, and that’s when both men were out of their cars. “Want to fight?” you hear one of the men ask as he was about to get back in his car. He demands that the other man “throw up his hands right now”

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It appears that the man who spit before did so again. This angered the other man. “Let’s go,” he yells. Both of them begin swinging their fists. One kicks the other, and the fight continues to escalate from there.

The fight pushes one man into a car nearby, who happened to be the driver filming the fight.. “Get off my car!,” the person yells. They wanted nothing to do with the fight. Eventually, the men walk away from the car.

The man who was called the offensive slur was angry. He called the other man racist, and told him to get back in his car. “I’ll knock your ass out,” he yells.

The fight continues until the light turns green, then the person who was filming drove away laughing.

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X Commenters Shared Mixed Reactions

The video prompted hundreds of comments. “Road rage incident as a man fights another driver for saying the N-word with a hard R,” the caption of the video reads. Some were confused why the word was said to begin with. “I’m confused. People just call everybody that now?” asked one commenter. Another added, “2 white guys fighting and SOMEHOW the N word with the hard R made an appearance.”

Others found the fight entertaining. One wrote, “That Red light was made for moments like this.” Another penned, “T-shirt guy survival instinct literally 0. You'd think a ripped guy coming to you in the middle of traffic with the sentence ‘tf you gonna do’ would be grounds for concern.”

The video prompted a range of reactions on X, with many users criticizing the use of the racial slur while others questioned what led to the confrontation before the recording began.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the altercation took place or what led to the confrontation. The reporting above is based on footage and claims shared in the viral X post.