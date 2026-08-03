Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Road Rage Incident Escalates Into Fight After Driver Uses Racial Slur: ‘Throw Up Your Hands Right Now’

4:30 PM CDT on August 3, 2026

Traffic Incident Turns Into Scary Fight in the Middle of the Road

Traffic Incident Turns Into Scary Fight in the Middle of the Road

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A traffic incident caused a serious fight in the middle of the road. While we don’t see what caused the problem  in the video posted to X, the fight is recorded from start to finish. It involves two cars and two men who were ready to take the fight to the next level.

Featured Video

The video shows one man yelling out his window to the other. He uses a wildly offensive racial slur, although both men appear to be white. The use of that word escalated things. The other man demands he get out of the car, calling him names and swearing at him throughout the interaction.

Things escalated even further when one man spit on the other, who was still sitting in the car. He asks the driver what he was going to do, and that’s when both men were out of their cars. “Want to fight?” you hear one of the men ask as he was about to get back in his car. He demands that the other man “throw up his hands right now” 

Advertisement

It appears that the man who spit before did so again. This angered the other man. “Let’s go,” he yells. Both of them begin swinging their fists. One kicks the other, and the fight continues to escalate from there. 

The fight pushes one man into a car nearby, who happened to be the driver filming the fight.. “Get off my car!,” the person yells. They wanted nothing to do with the fight. Eventually, the men walk away from the car.

The man who was called  the offensive slur was angry. He called the other man racist, and told him to get back in his car. “I’ll knock your ass out,” he yells.

The fight continues until the light turns green, then the person who was filming drove away laughing. 

Advertisement

X Commenters Shared Mixed Reactions

The video prompted hundreds of comments. “Road rage incident as a man fights another driver for saying the N-word with a hard R,” the caption of the video reads. Some were confused why the word was said to begin with. “I’m confused. People just call everybody that now?” asked one commenter. Another added, “2 white guys fighting and SOMEHOW the N word with the hard R made an appearance.”

Others found the fight entertaining. One wrote, “That Red light was made for moments like this.” Another penned, “T-shirt guy survival instinct literally 0. You'd think a ripped guy coming to you in the middle of traffic with the sentence ‘tf you gonna do’ would be grounds for concern.”

The video prompted a range of reactions on X, with many users criticizing the use of the racial slur while others questioned what led to the confrontation before the recording began.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the altercation took place or what led to the confrontation. The reporting above is based on footage and claims shared in the viral X post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Video of Seattle Library Draws Mixed Reactions After Woman Says, ‘It’s Not Family Friendly’

August 3, 2026
Trending

USPS Worker Goes Viral After Finding a Creative Place to Hide Customer’s Package — ‘Usually I Don’t Leave Stuff at the Front’

August 3, 2026
Trending

Video Showing Teens Taking Items From Grocery Store Shelves and Shopping Carts Sparks Debate — ‘It’s Unacceptable’

August 3, 2026
Trending

Wheelchair User Goes Viral After Climbing Stairs at Train Station — ‘You Can Be in a Wheelchair and Not Need It 100% of the Time’

August 3, 2026
Trending

Woman Claims COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Cost Me My Ovaries’ — Says Doctor Told Her Body ‘Functions Like a 70-Year-Old’

August 3, 2026
Trending

Man Says He Cooked Bacon to Upset His Muslim Neighbors — ‘98% of My Neighbors Are Muslim’

August 3, 2026
Advertisement