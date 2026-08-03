A video shared on X has sparked debate after it showed a woman inside a grocery store with her dog shortly after it relieved itself on the floor. The woman claimed the animal was a service dog, prompting many X users to question that claim.

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The clip, which was reshared by @Chicago_Goofies, is only 12 seconds long, so it doesn't provide much context about the situation or the dog's training. Still, the incident sparked discussion online, with many commenters questioning whether the animal's behavior was consistent with that of a trained service dog.

Another day, another “trust me, it’s a service dog.”



She walked into the store with her dog off leash, then claimed it was a service dog after it relieved itself right there in public.



Real service dogs go through extensive training and are expected to be under control.… pic.twitter.com/UlbBcrzoet — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 2, 2026

Because the video is only 12 seconds long, which was re-shared by @Chicago_Goofies, the video does not establish whether or not the owner of the dog has a disability. However, after witnessing the behavior of the animal, many commenters questioned whether the dog was a trained service animal.

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At the start of the video, the creator captured the woman's dog shortly after it relieved itself in the middle of a grocery store aisle, right next to its owner, and without a visible leash or collar. The owner, who was standing behind a shopping cart full of items, said in defense of her dog's behavior, "First of all, he's a service animal."

The person filming the video said, "Wait, come on! Not in the store." The person filming responded that, regardless of whether it was a service dog or not, its behavior was inappropriate. But she continued to defend her dog. She said, "Second of all, yall are the ones making this weird. . . It's biological. Every one of you does it too, you just do it in a room."

Service animals are generally expected to be under their handler's control, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals.

Should a Service Dog and Other Pets be Allowed in Grocery Stores?

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What's hard to believe is that, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs are allowed in every part of a grocery store, and staff cannot demand documentation or demonstration, according to a report from the US Service Animal Registrar.

One X commenter wrote, "I asked employees at Whole Foods & Target re: service dogs. They said they can only legally ask if it's a service dog, but they can't ask for proof. Anyone can bring a dog into a store, even a grocery store. That's been happening quite a bit lately."

However, the report does state that emotional support dogs don't have the same rights in grocery stores as service dogs. But how will anyone know the difference if you're not allowed to ask for proof?

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This individual had this to say about the situation, "I love dogs but unless trained, they shouldn’t be in stores, especially unleashed. To say they’re service animals should fall under crime for impersonation to the owner. It has taken from actually trained service animals."

The video prompted debate on X, with some users questioning the woman's claim that the dog was a service animal while others discussed the rules businesses must follow under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or whether the dog was a trained service animal. The reporting above is based on footage and claims shared in the viral X post.