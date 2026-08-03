A new mom is sharing a frustrating experience she says she had after buying what she thought was a brand-new box of diapers from Target, only to find something completely different inside.

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She says after going to Target to buy a box of Huggies diapers, she opened it and found that it had been stuffed with old clothes instead. "I just opened this. That's a blanket," she says, adding that there was also a shirt and plastic inside. While pointing out that the contents weren't diapers, the item she had just spent her money on, she says, "I don't know if this is a Huggies problem or a Target problem, but there's no diapers in this."

Be careful when shopping for diapers at Target



This new mother bought a brand new box of diapers at Target. Only to get home and find out someone stuffed the diaper box with old clothes and returned it



Target put the diapers back on the shelf and sold them to her



According to… pic.twitter.com/bI7A6v9eIF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 2, 2026

The Woman Was Four Weeks Postpartum and Had to Go Back to the Store

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What had the woman so upset wasn't just that she had spent money on a box filled with old clothes and now didn't have diapers for her newborn. She explained that she was also only four weeks postpartum, meaning she had just welcomed her baby a month earlier when the video was recorded.

Now, she would have to load up the box, her newborn, and her 2-year-old and head back to Target to return it and get what she actually needed — diapers.

To make the situation even worse, she says her husband was just leaving for his night shift. Already anxious about being home alone with two young kids, she realized she would also have to handle the return by herself. "My postpartum anxiety could not handle this," she says through tears before ending the clip.

Had a friend working at Walmart, and he witnessed a lady return a case of used diapers for a refund…..he claimed the case was 3lb. heavier than when originally sold……LOL — L.A. Honeycutt (@skywalker4477) August 2, 2026

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The X user who reshared her video, @WallStreetApes, also did a quick search of how expensive diapers have gotten, which could explain why the box was filled with clothes and possibly resealed.

With diaper prices, especially popular brands like Huggies, being on the more expensive side, it's possible someone bought the diapers, filled the box with old clothes, returned it, and kept the diapers. That way, they would get both their money back and the diapers, potentially allowing them to repeat the process or just end up with twice as many diapers for the price of one box. Of course, that's illegal, but it could explain why someone would do it.

People in the comments commended the mom for keeping her cool in the video out of consideration for her sleeping child, with one viewer calling her a "good mom." Another shared that they once bought a bug light from Walmart, only to open the box and find two cans of V8 instead.

The video prompted sympathetic responses from commenters, with several sharing similar experiences of opening retail products only to find unexpected items inside.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account or how the contents of the diaper box were changed. The reporting above is based on the creator's video and statements shared in the viral X post.