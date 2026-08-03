A video shared on X has sparked debate for how he decided to handle becoming the minority in his neighborhood. According to the video's caption, 98 percent of his neighbors are Muslim. Rather than simply coexist with them, he decided to share just how frustrated that made him feel.

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An American living in a complex that is roughly 98% Muslim has found a quiet form of resistance.



He cooks bacon and aims a fan so the smell fills the hallway.



He is not harming anyone. He is simply refusing to surrender his own culture in his own building. pic.twitter.com/2Fjx5lPwjI — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) August 2, 2026

Video Shows Man Opening His Doors After Cooking Bacon

In the clip, which has since been reshared on X by @MatrixMysteries, viewers first see the inside of his apartment while the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood theme song plays, a tune that's usually associated with kindness and bringing people together. But that doesn't seem to be the message he’s sharing in his video.

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He then walks into his kitchen, where a plate of freshly cooked bacon is sitting on the counter. After showing it to viewers, he opens his front door before walking to the living room, turning on a fan, and opening the back door so the smell of the bacon can travel through both ends of his apartment. The video's caption suggests he did this because Muslims do not eat pork.

While he may have thought he was getting back at his neighbors simply because they don't share his beliefs, many people in the comments didn't find the gesture funny. "This is what a person who is easily triggered and highly emotional looks like. Did they do something to you or are you just filled with hatred and make silly petty decisions to satisfy your juvenile ego and mindset?" one person wrote.

You do realise that they don’t care if you eat bacon? — Better Call Sal (@Purdy8Sal) August 3, 2026

Another questioned the video's caption, writing, "There is no complex in America that is 98% Muslims but you retards are easily manipulated. Also that's how you resist? What are you resisting exactly? How funny."

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Meanwhile, another commenter, who appeared to be Muslim, tried to clear the air on a common misconception, writing, "I don't know which idiot convinced all of you that pigs are our Kryptonite!"

They continued, "Man you can eat what the f--k you want. Ham and bacon are everywhere, and we don't even care. You can do a bacon festival even if you want. Cry harder."

A fourth commenter also questioned his actions, writing, "How far in stupidity you guys can go?"

They added, "It's not like we will die if we smell bacon. We just don't eat it. I bet it even smells different from normal meat."

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Overall, people in the comments didn't seem to get the same satisfaction out of the video that the man did. Many suggested Muslims don't care if other people eat bacon, with one viewer sarcastically asking, "Is it deadly for a Muslim to smell bacon?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, including the man's assertion that 98% of his neighbors are Muslim.