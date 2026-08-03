A viral video shared on X has sparked discussion after capturing a confrontation between two passengers on a public bus. This video making the rounds on the internet showcases just one of those "not good" reasons, which is feeling a lot more bold than you actually are when you are drunk. In the video, the woman-who is clearly intoxicated-is seen goading on a man on a public bus. She repeatedly challenged another passenger.

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The woman sets her sights on the man, who is sitting in a seat minding his own business. She is heard saying "I wanna f*** you up. Get up, get up." This goes on until she begins punching the man. The man stands up and the two begin exchanging punches. The video then ends with her getting punched and falling to the floor and a bystander trying to wrangle the man away.

Delusional woman thinks she can beat up a man and finds out the hard way. Why can't people ride public transportation in peace in the USA? pic.twitter.com/NwwYc1wTSj — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 2, 2026

This was not exactly the smartest move to make

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One X commenter wrote, "Yeah, DON'T hit people if you aren't interested in them returning the favor."

Another user on X said, "Start the fight. And it ends badly for you. To bad. Don't start the fight. Keep to urself. And u dont get put out. FAFO." FAFO stands for "f*** around and find out," which several commenters said described the situation.

There is no other video or any other footage that shows why this woman was so belligerent, or why the cameraperson began recording in the first place. The video does not show what happened before the confrontation, and perhaps tensions had already begun to escalate before she hit the man.

Others made jokes, like this user who said, "She played to much Grand Theft Auto."

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There is currently no follow-up video that has been found, so it is unknown if the woman sustained serious injuries, or what happened to her after the fight. It is unclear whether anyone was injured or whether police responded.

The video prompted hundreds of comments, with many viewers debating the confrontation and how both individuals handled the situation.

The clip ended after the altercation, and no additional context or follow-up footage was immediately available. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video or determine what happened before or after the footage was recorded.