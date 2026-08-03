Woman Found Out Her Boyfriend Hid a Daughter and a Drug-Dealing Job — Reddit Says the Lying Is the Real Problem

A woman on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries said she discovered that the man she had been dating for several months had allegedly hidden major details about his life, including his daughter and his job. Below the post, people began commenting and weighing in on relationship dealbreakers.

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As of publication, the post has more than 8,800 upvotes alongside a photo of an Ethiopian vegetarian platter. The woman recounted a series of revelations that ultimately led her to reconsider the relationship.

The poster said she met the man on Hinge around four months ago. She said they texted and FaceTimed for about a month before meeting in person. On their first date, he revealed that he had a 7-year-old daughter, which was not in his dating profile and had not come up before.

The poster wrote that he told her he withheld the information because he thought she would not want to be with someone who had a child. Although she said it initially bothered her, she continued seeing him.

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Months later, the couple had become exclusive, met each other's families, and started discussing moving in together. But that changed, she said, after another conversation upended everything. According to the Reddit post, the man was scheduled to meet her parents, but right before it, he confessed that the job he once described as being that of a "distributor" involved allegedly selling cocaine rather than working for a legitimate company.

The woman said she immediately suggested they take a break. "I told him that we should take a break because even if I was ok with his job, he is continuously keeping things from me," she wrote.

Many commenters argued that the alleged occupation wasn't the biggest red flag — his repeated omissions were. "The job itself is one issue, but the pattern of lying is the bigger one," one wrote. "That's not someone building a relationship on trust." The original poster agreed: "Exactly what I told him. I also feel like he took away my choice. (...) He purposely hid it from me because he knew it would be a dealbreaker for me."

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Redditors discuss the man's lies.

Another commenter encouraged her to end the relationship rather than pause it: "End. It. Now. If not, you could easily be tangled up too if he is ever busted." The woman responded that she had already canceled plans for him to meet her parents. "I told him that we just needed space today. But yes, I think that you're right," she wrote.