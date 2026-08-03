A Mom Blamed the Driver After a Car Hit Her Son on a Bike — Commenters Slowed Down the Video and Found the Boys Had Run a Red Light

A mom blamed a driver after an accident involving her son on a bike, collided with the car. The boy and presumably his friend were riding their bikes before one of them got nearly run over. However, the internet pointed out that both boys ran a red light.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the original source of the recording beyond the post shared by @ArtThePatriot_ on X. According to the footage shared by the documenter on X, both boys were seen performing stunts on a road while being filmed.

Both rode at speed through traffic, performing wheelies as they went. In the recording, one of the boys was still amid a stunt when a car almost ran into him; the woman recording was heard screaming initially when it happened.

According to the mother’s post, the driver is 100% at fault. But the video shows her son riding his bike into active traffic. pic.twitter.com/3R4UJedUv7 — Art’s Hall of Shame ? (@ArtThePatriot_) August 2, 2026

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The next time it did, the other boy riding slightly behind wasn’t so lucky. Seconds after running a red light, the second boy was struck by a car on his left. The car came to a screeching halt as soon as it made contact with the boy’s bike.

During the impact, although the bike incurred damage, the boy rolled forward, away from danger. Had there been other vehicles, things would’ve been very different.

Since the video abruptly ended after the impact, the boy’s official status is unknown. Whether he sustained minor or major injuries, or if the police were informed, is unconfirmed.

The Mom Blamed The Driver, But the Internet Blamed Them…

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According to the caption shared by the verified user, the mom believes that the driver was at fault. However, there was one major detail uncovered by internet sleuths who rewatched the video: they ran a red light.

The video gained a little over 452,000 views and over 1,400 comments. Many commenters shared screenshots and clips highlighting what they said was the red light the boys had crossed.

Many shared screenshots of the red light in the background and questioned whether they knowingly or unknowingly ran a red light. One such user mentioned, “The light was red, and he ran it. His mom should pay for the damage to the car.”

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Similarly, another said, “Kids ran the red light, clear as day. Bicycles are considered vehicles and must obey traffic laws. While many continued sharing screenshots of the traffic light, there were those who sided with the mother.

A user justified the mother’s support for her sons, saying, “Err…The boy was in the green lane. The driver should have been more vigilant. I’d fault the driver for not looking before he went.”

One more mentioned, “She’s correct as the driver pulled into him even if the kid was acting irresponsibly.” Many others had mixed responses to the overall situation.

The details above reflect the video as shared by @ArtThePatriot_ on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the origin of the footage, the identities of those involved, the extent of the boy's injuries, or whether police were notified.