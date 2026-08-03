Louis Vuitton Customer of Many Years Was Told to Wait Outside While Two Shoppers Were Inside — He Filmed the Exchange and Asked Why

A video shared on X by @TonyLaneNV shows how a Black customer asked why he was not immediately allowed into a Louis Vuitton store. Commenters are debating whether the incident reflected discrimination or standard store procedures

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The man identifies himself as Stephen Williams and is seen speaking with employees outside what appears to be a Louis Vuitton store in Glendale.

According to Williams, he has been a Louis Vuitton customer "for many, many, many years" but was stopped from entering despite observing only two shoppers inside the store. The video has drawn 345,000 views on X, where some users questioned the store's handling of the situation.

Williams repeatedly asks employees why he must wait outside. "There's only two people in the store," he says, then asks whether he needs to specify what he intends to purchase before being allowed to go inside. An employee says the store is "closing shortly" and later even explains that customers are admitted according to "a system for how we manage the client experience when they come into one of our stores."

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A man says he was stopped outside the Louis Vuitton store in Glendale while trying to shop.



He was questioned about what he wanted to buy, denied entry, and had security called on him while only two customers were inside.



A guard reportedly told him they were only letting a… pic.twitter.com/w0IDepUIT2 — Tony Lane ?? (@TonyLaneNV) August 2, 2026

Williams doesn't agree with that and says he has visited the store many times without ever coming across such a policy. "I've never, ever, ever had to give a reason to come inside the store," he says.

As the conversation continues, another employee tells him he cannot record staff. Williams says that he is standing in a public place and he has the legal right to film from outside the store. The interaction ends with employees telling him the store will reopen the next morning.

A text overlay reads, "Louis Vuitton/Discrimination/Security Alerted," though the video itself does not explain why entry was delayed.

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On X, a user wrote of the interaction: "Wow that is UNACCEPTABLE!!!" Another argued that if they were treated that way, they would simply "take [their] business elsewhere." Others defended the possibility that the store was following an established queue system. One compared it to Ticketmaster's virtual waiting room and tried to reason that "it's a queue… wait your turn," regardless of who is shopping.

More commenters thought the policy may have been due to security concerns or capacity management near closing time. Others suggested going to different brands if they felt unwelcome.

I don’t know how he’s keeping his cool. I could use some of his chill. — Mrs. Right (@Islandcrybaby) August 2, 2026

Luxury retailers, including Louis Vuitton, sometimes use appointment systems and controlled entry to manage customer flow, particularly near closing time. However, the video has made it clear that the way such policies are communicated needs to be consistent.

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As of publication, Louis Vuitton has not commented on the video. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding Williams' delayed entry or confirm whether the store's policy applied uniformly to all customers.